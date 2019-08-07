https://youtu.be/CCm_IWIACXM

In this newest episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Steven Goforth talks about many topics in his Cranium Correspondence:

….The matches in the AEW All Out PPV….the new AEW show that debuts this Fall….AEW’s elevation of tag team wrestling….The new book by Titus O’Neal….Why does Vince McMahon re-write shows hours before they go live?….The historic 2002 SummerSlam match between HBK and Triple H….The death of Harley Race and memories of Harley….Shane McMahon’s spotlight is no different than Mr. McMahon’s spotlight in the late 1990’s….Goldberg’s chance at redemption….The current storyline with Roman Reigns and how cliffhangers are a good thing….Is it time to bring back the nWo??? Yes, you read that correctly….NXT Takeover predictions

Don’t miss the SummerSlam predictions from Steven and Addison (a.k.a. AddiGo) and where they stand with their overall predictions records.

Steven Goforth