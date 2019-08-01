Harley Race, one of the all time great NWA World Heavyweight Champions, has passed away at age 76.

Race rose to national prominence in the AWA as part of a tag team with Larry Hennig and being billed as “Handsome” Harley Race.

He then moved to the NWA where he became one of the last of the “touring” champions, holding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship a total of 8 times.

In recent years Race has suffered from a variety of ailments, including lung cancer.

Bill Apter will be posting a video with his thoughts and memories of Harley Race later today.

1Wrestling.com sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of one of the all time greats, Harley Race.