July 26, 2019

KENNY OMEGA, THE YOUNG BUCKS, CODY AND MORE AEW TALENT CONFIRMED TO SAIL ON CHRIS JERICHO’S “ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER AT SEA: PART DEUX”

All Elite Wrestling Talent Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Hangman Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, MJF, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy and Nyla Rose to join the previously announced Chris Jericho, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff and more on the cruise sailing from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020

For more information and booking visit chrisjerichocruise.com

ATLANTA, GA – Top AEW talent and Chris Jericho Cruise alumni Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Hangman Adam Page, and Brandi Rhodes will be joined on board by AEW cruise newbies MJF, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy, Nyla Rhodes and more TBA for 4 days of non-stop wrestling, music, comedy and more all on the open ocean. The sophomore voyage from the original sold-out adventure Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in a successful partnership with Sixthman, the industry leaders in festivals at sea, is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020. With less than 50 cabins left, guests can utilize Chris Jericho Cruise’s flexible payment plans. For more information, visit chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10AM ET and 6PM ET. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates.

The impressive talent additions from AEW join the previously announced Chris Jericho, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Fozzy, AEW wrestlers, Cruise Host Brad Williams, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Queen Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon, Shaul Guerrero, Ted Irvine, Head Bartender Red Cup Geoff, and Official Cruise Mascot & Keeper of Ice Jack Slade. Also happening onboard will be live podcast recordings from Talk Is Jericho, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’s Wrestling Observer Live, 83 Weeks, The Hall Of Fame, paranormal experts Beyond The Darkness, with music from Light The Torch, Jared James Nichols, Kick Axe, Farewell to Fear, Dark Sky Choir, The Killer Queens, Rubix Kube, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes and comics Sarah Tiana and Bruce Jingles!

The Ship of Jericho has something for everyone creating one out of control vacation experience. Guests will have opportunities to get up close and personal with all onboard talent, enjoy live band performances, live podcast tapings, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions, and the biggest names from AEW (the hottest pro-wrestling company in the Universe) competing in an on-board wrestling ring every single day.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

ABOUT CHRIS JERICHO:

Acclaimed actor, wrestler, musician, author, podcaster, game show host and television personality Chris Jericho, has established himself as a multi-faceted performer with millions of fans worldwide. Jericho is one of the most popular performers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2001 he was crowned the WWE Undisputed Champion and in 2017 become the first ever “Double Grand Slam” champion in WWE history. He has been named one of the top five most charismatic performers of all-time by wwe.com. In January 2018, he officially signed with All Elite Wrestling-a brand new pro wrestling company started by the owners of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony and Shahid Khan.

Jericho hosts the hugely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast on Westwood One, that has amassed over 220 million downloads. Topics are diverse and past guests include Dennis Miller, Larry King, William Shatner, Steve Austin, DMC, Paul Stanley, Lars Ulrich, Kiefer Sutherland, Maria Menounos, Mike Tyson, Cheech Marin & Slash. His successful “The Jericho Network” also produces over a half dozen hit podcasts per week.

Chris is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, whose seventh album “Judas” has over 20 million streams on Spotify, while the hit single title track has over 26 million YouTube views, was number 1 on Itunes Charts in 8 different countries and spent 9 weeks in the top ten on the Active Rock Charts in the USA.

Jericho is also a four-time New York Times bestselling author with his autobiographies 2007’s “A Lion¹s Tale: Around the World in Spandex,” 2011’s “Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps,” and 2014’s “The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea” & “No Is A Four Letter Word” all displaying his witty, self deprecating writing style.

Chris was a popular contestant on Season 11 of “Dancing With The Stars,” hosted the ABC game show “Downfall” and the Syfy reality series “Robot Combat League” and received huge social media coverage for his appearances on “Who’s Line Is It Anyway”, “The Tonight Show” and AMC’s “The Talking Dead.”

Jericho’s acting credits include featured roles in the upcoming Kevin Smith films “Kilroy Was Here” and “Jay And Silent Bob Reboot”, Comedy Central’s hilarious digital series “Nothing To Report”, Nickelodeon’s “The Thunderman’s”, as well as creating, producing and starring in CBC’s critically acclaimed original series, “But I’m Chris Jericho”, with Season 2 released in Dec, 2017.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving more than 250,000 guests unforgettable vacations at sea with their favorite bands and brands. These curated and intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and a truly immersive experience that celebrate community and aim to change expectations of what a vacation could be. Sixthman’s domestic home ports include New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa, travelling to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. Beginning in 2019, Sixthman will expand their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports, and bring their innovative festivals to breathtaking all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit sixthman.net and connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD.