ECWA RELAUNCHES SAT SEPTEMBER 21 2019 IN NEW CASTLE, DE In early June 2019, ECWA owner Michael Tartaglia announced that ECWA was going on hiatus. Tartaglia purchased ECWA from founder Jim Kettner in August 2010 and promoted monthly events in DE, PA and NJ for 9 years. Tartaglia cited other business reasons for the hiatus. The announcement was met with disappointment from the ECWA roster and staff, seemingly ending the oldest and longest running independent pro wrestling company in the United States. But none were as disappointment and plain angry as the ECWA HEAVYWEIGHT and MID-ATLANTIC CHAMPION Joey Ace and his manager AJ Pan. Ace and Pan took to social media, constantly posting videos running down and goading Tartaglia. When Tartaglia finally responded, he stated that ECWA was still on hiatus and was not coming back. The response drew one more video rebuttal from Ace and Pan where they destroyed the historic ECWA Mid-Atlantic Championship. This act of disrespect to the history and legacy of ECWA disturbed Tartaglia so much that he announced he had a change of heart and that not only was ECWA coming back but that Ace would have to defend the HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH in a Triple Threat Match and that he would also see him in the infamous Boss’ Chair on Sept 21st in New Castle, DE! EAST COAST WRESTLING ASSOCIATION ECWA 52nd ANNIVERSARY SHOW Sat, Sept 21, 2019 Asbury United Methodist Church 300 East Basin Road New Castle, DE 19720 DOORS OPEN 6PM BELLTIME 7PM ECWA HEAVWEIGHT TITLE MATCH Joey Ace © w/ AJ Pan vs. Kekoa vs. Ty Awesome BATTLE of SUPER 8 CHAMPIONS 2019 Champion Lance Anoa’i vs 2015 Champion Demarcus Kane FKA Napalm Bomb Tickets: $ 20 ADULTS and KIDS 12 and UNDER $10 http://ecwaprowrestling.com/ecwa/ecwa-shop/ For tix and info visit www.ecwaprowrestling.com or call 609.220.5598 Visit ECWA on FACEBOOK:

