https://youtu.be/qOyVcRKHERM

The British Amazon, Heidi Katrina and Steven Goforth discuss topics such as:

Heidi’s wrestling style and how it compares to other women in the ring…..Her appearance with Universal Championship Wrestling and her match at Summer Slamboree…..How she got her start in professional wrestling…..How she came to American for her debut…..Wrestling in the United States and Japan and how it changed her as a wrestler and a person…..Heidi’s love for fitness and body building…..Who she modeled her wrestling style after and how Chyna inspired her to become a wrestler…..Her opinion of women’s wrestling and her advice for women who want to make a career out of professional wrestling…..The Cranium Shot portion of the interview where she shoots on Toni Storm, Kira Fox, Jazz, Rosemary, and Paige

