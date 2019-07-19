Kirk White’s Big Time Wrestling Presents “BTW Under The Stars” Friday, August 16th in Newark, CA!

Newark, CA (July 18, 2019) – Big Time Wrestling (BTW) hosts the action-packed BTW Under The Stars at the Newark Pavilion on Friday, August 16th, 2019. At 5:30pm, doors will open for the pre-show Meet & Greet and live event starts at 8:00pm. The Newark Pavilion is located at 6430 Thornton Ave in Newark, CA.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, international star Davey Boy Smith Jr., AEW star Sonny Kiss, BTW Heavyweight Champion Scotty Wringer and all the stars of BTW highlight a family friendly pro wrestling event under the night’s sky. Card subject to change.

The matches already announced for BTW Under The Stars:

(FIRST TIME EVER)

Billy Gunn vs Kal Jak

(BTW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP)

Scotty Wringer (c) vs Sledge

(DREAM MATCH)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs JR Kratos

(FIRST TIME EVER)

Sonny Kiss vs Marcus Lewis

(SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH)

The Freaks (Jeckles & Jinxx) & Shane Kody vs Bite Club (Tony Vargas, Devin Danger, & Shaun Sims)

Tickets for BTW Under The Stars are available at Jacki’s Barbershop, 5598 Thornton Ave in Newark, or order online at www.BTWrestling.com. Ringside are $20, Adult General Admission are $15, and Kids 10 years old and under are $10. Bret Hart Meet & Greet Autograph and Photo-Op tickets are $30 each and only sold on the BTW website. Event admission price is not included with Meet & Greet tickets.

For the latest BTW updates and information, follow .facebook.com/btwrestling, instagram.com/bigtimewrestling, and twitter.com/BTWrestlingCA.

Also, sure to subscribe to the California’s Big Time Wrestling You Tube channel for matches!

