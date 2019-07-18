Shawn Spears Secures Wrestling Legend Tully Blanchard as

Exclusive Advisor in AEW

(July 18, 2019) – During last night’s episode of AEW’s “The Road to All Out,” Shawn Spears

unveiled the ace up his sleeve in the form of legendary wrestling villain Tully Blanchard. Effective

immediately, Blanchard has entered into a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW.

Blanchard, a second generation star who is widely considered one of the most notorious and

treacherous wrestlers of all time, was a member of the world renowned Four Horsemen, the

NWA World Television Champion and holder of multiple tag team titles.

“Shawn Spears’ new advisor Tully Blanchard is a legendary retired wrestler and a canny

tactician known worldwide for his vicious streak and penchant for chicanery,” said Tony Khan,

President and CEO of AEW. “Given the challenge that Shawn has issued to Cody for a match at

ALL OUT as well as the long, bitter history between Tully and the Rhodes family, plus Shawn’s

recent behavior in AEW, it appears that Tully Blanchard has a great deal of influence over

Shawn’s intents and actions. This indicates that going forward Shawn Spears will be one of the

most feared and unpredictable wrestlers in AEW.”

All Elite Wrestling

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody and

Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho. For the

first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing

roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and

energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was DOUBLE OR NOTHING on

May 25 in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on June 29 in Daytona Beach, FIGHT FOR THE

FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville, and ALL OUT on August 31 in Chicago. For more info, check out

@AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling

(YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.