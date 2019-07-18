TULLY BLANCHARD “HIRED” BY SHAWN SPEARS AS “EXCLUSIVE ADVISOR” IN AEW
Shawn Spears Secures Wrestling Legend Tully Blanchard as
Exclusive Advisor in AEW
(July 18, 2019) – During last night’s episode of AEW’s “The Road to All Out,” Shawn Spears
unveiled the ace up his sleeve in the form of legendary wrestling villain Tully Blanchard. Effective
immediately, Blanchard has entered into a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW.
Blanchard, a second generation star who is widely considered one of the most notorious and
treacherous wrestlers of all time, was a member of the world renowned Four Horsemen, the
NWA World Television Champion and holder of multiple tag team titles.
“Shawn Spears’ new advisor Tully Blanchard is a legendary retired wrestler and a canny
tactician known worldwide for his vicious streak and penchant for chicanery,” said Tony Khan,
President and CEO of AEW. “Given the challenge that Shawn has issued to Cody for a match at
ALL OUT as well as the long, bitter history between Tully and the Rhodes family, plus Shawn’s
recent behavior in AEW, it appears that Tully Blanchard has a great deal of influence over
Shawn’s intents and actions. This indicates that going forward Shawn Spears will be one of the
most feared and unpredictable wrestlers in AEW.”
