Shinsuke Nakamura WON THE INTERCONTINENTAL title from Finn Balor … Drew Gulak retained the CRUISERWEIGHT title beating Tony Nese … The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeated Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre (with an assist from Elias) … The Revival retained the RAW tag team titles against the USOs … Alister Black pinned Cesaro … Smackdown Women’s champion won a two-on-one challenge beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross when she pinned Nikki … Braun Strowman won the “Last Man Standing” match over Bobby Lashley … The New Day won the WWE Smackdown tag team belts over Daniel Bryan & Rowan, and Heavy Machinery … With interference from Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, AJ Styles was able to pin Ricochet to regain the United States title … Kevin Owens pinned Dolph Ziggler just a few seconds after the bell rang! … Kofi Kingston retained the WWE title pinning Samoa Joe … BROCK LESNAR cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase — pinning Seth Rollins for the Universal title after Rollins & Becky Lynch beat Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans.