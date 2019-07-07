>

CMLL PRESIDENT PACO ALONSO PASSES AWAY

July 7th, 2019

CMLL President Paco Alonso has passed away at the age of 67.

Alonso was one of the most powerful men in the wrestling business and was responsible for boosting the career of several of the top stars in the world, including Chris Jericho. Upon finding about Alonso’s death Jericho recorded an emotional video thanking him for believing in him.

