PRESS RELEASE – IMPACT PRESENTS SLAMMIVERSARY FROM DALLAS THIS SUNDAY
DALLAS – IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, July 7 for Slammiversary XVII, the 17th anniversary show of the flagship summer event, emanating from Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. The three-hour extravaganza kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.
Anyone who purchases the pay-per-view on FITE.tv will receive a coupon code to redeem a free three-month subscription for IMPACT Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.
A limited number of seats are still available for purchase at www.IMPACTWrestling.com.
The stacked line-up for Slammiversary XVII includes:
IMPACT World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
IMPACT X-Division Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
IMPACT Tag Team Championship
LAX (c) vs. The Rascalz
IMPACT Knockouts Championship – Monster’s Ball
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok
Intergender Match
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
First Blood Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross
Rob Van Dam vs. Moose
TJP X-Division Open Challenge
For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.
For More Information Contact:
Ariel Shnerer
Sr. Director, Programming & Communications
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.
ashnerer@anthemse.com
Ross Forman
Head of Media Relations
IMPACT Wrestling
rforman@impactwrestling.com
About IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Pursuit Channel and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.
For more information visit www.impactwrestling.com.
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary.