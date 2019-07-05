DALLAS – IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, July 7 for Slammiversary XVII, the 17th anniversary show of the flagship summer event, emanating from Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. The three-hour extravaganza kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.

Anyone who purchases the pay-per-view on FITE.tv will receive a coupon code to redeem a free three-month subscription for IMPACT Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

A limited number of seats are still available for purchase

The stacked line-up for Slammiversary XVII includes:

IMPACT World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

IMPACT X-Division Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT Tag Team Championship

LAX (c) vs. The Rascalz

IMPACT Knockouts Championship – Monster’s Ball

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok

Intergender Match

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

First Blood Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross

Rob Van Dam vs. Moose

TJP X-Division Open Challenge

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

