TORONTO | SAN ANTONIO – A first-time-ever Extreme Rules match between Rob Van Dam and Sami Callihan will headline IMPACT Wrestling’s next live exclusive IMPACT Plus special Bash at the Brewery this Friday, July 5 from Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas with a kickoff time of 8:00 p.m. ET.

IMPACT Plus is IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories. Bash at the Brewery will also be available for purchase on FITE.tv.

Taking place just two days before the annual summer pay-per-view extravaganza Slammiversary XVII, the confirmed line-up for Bash at the Brewery this Friday includes:

Extreme Rules: Rob Van Dam vs. Sami Callihan

IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage vs. Moose

IMPACT Tag Team Titles: LAX (c) vs. The North

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

Madman Fulton & oVe vs. Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Havok vs. Jordynne Grace

Rosemary vs. Su Yung

A pre-show will air live on Twitch this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Immediately following Bash at the Brewery, the weekly IMPACT! simulcast airs on Pursuit Channel and Twitch at 10:00 p.m. ET.

On Saturday night, July 6, IMPACT Wresting partners with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling for Deep IMPACT live on Twitch at 8:00 p.m. ET, which emanates from Booker T World Gym Arena in Houston and features X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. ROW Champion Ryan Davidson in the main event.

Then on Sunday night, it’s the biggest show of the summer, as Slammiversary XVII invades Gilley’s in Dallas and airs live globally on pay-per-view at 8:00 p.m. ET, headlined by Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin for the IMPACT World Championship, plus Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact for the X-Division title, Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard, Rob Van Dam vs. Moose and more.

Launched on May 1, IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions will also be available for US$71.99.

IMPACT Plus users have free access to episodes of the weekly flagship show IMPACT!, as well as new weekly episodes of Xplosion and other original digital content featuring top professional wrestling stars, including IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Michael Elgin, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts, including Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Madison Rayne and Su Yung.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and plus.impactwrestling.com.

