In a truly disturbing story, The New York Post reports that Tommy Dreamer talked about planning to murder Paul Heyman at Wrestlemania in 2001 and then kill himself. The story says Dreamer talked about his plans on his “House of Hardcore” podcast.

According to the story, Dreamer said he was planning to jump the rails at the Houston event and “whack” Heyman, who was an announcer at the event, and then “whack” himself.

Dreamer credits a voice mail left for him by Jim Ross as the reason he decided not to go through with his plans.

