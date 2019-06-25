Prosecutors have decided to drop gun charges against Terri Runnels according to a TMZ story.

Runnels had been arrested at the security check point at Tampa international Airport last month as she had a concealed weapon in her carry-on luggage. Runnels claimed she had planned to use the gun to hunt an armadillo that had been digging up her mom’s yard and that she had forgotten to take it out of her bag before heading to the airport.

Prosecutors apparently accepted her story that it had been a genuine mistake and dropped the felony charge of carrying a concealed fire-arm, a charge that could have resulted in an up to 5 year sentence.