Drew Gulak beat Akira Towiza, and Tony Nese to win the Cruiserweight title … RAW Woman’s champion Becky Lynch beat Lacey Evans by submission … Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beat Big E. & Xavier Woods when Owens used a “Stunner” to pin Woods … RICOCHET WON THE US TITLE FROM SAMOA JOE … SMACKDOWN tag team champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated Heavy Machinery … SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION BAYLEY pinned Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross in her corner) … Despite interference several times by Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns was able to pin Drew McIntyre … WWE Champion Kofi Kingston escaped from the steel-cage to retain the title against Dolph Ziggler … In a wild battle Universal champion Seth Rollins pinned Baron Corbin. Corbin hired Lacey Evans as referee. Eventually she was attacked by Becky Lynch who could not take Evans’ trying to insure Rollins would lose his title. During this time senior WWE referee John Cone took over and Rollins wound up pinning Corbin!