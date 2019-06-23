THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE STOMPING GROUNDS

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Hope the entire 1wrestling.com universe is doing well. I’m happy to be back breaking down tonight’s show, although the WWE seems to have hit some rough waters creatively in recent months. I’m not as entirely down on the product as other fans are, but I will admit that I’ve seen better. This show doesn’t exactly jump off the page for me, but it won’t be due to a lack of talent. Here’s hoping they can pull off a surprise and turn this into a solid show. Let’s run down the card!

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins defends the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin

*Baron Corbin will name a special guest referee prior to this match*

Topline Thoughts: I’m in the minority but I’m a fan of Baron Corbin’s work. He’s the obnoxious heel with the smarmy grin. He’s acting like a heel should, both in front of the camera and on social media. Corbin’s not the issue. The issue is that this match has not been built in a way where you believe Corbin has any shot of winning. They’ve taken Seth on this weird path, where he’s coming off as paranoid. He’s complaining that Brock Lesnar won’t announce when he will cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase (a tactic Seth himself employed several years ago). He’s attacking potential heels from behind with a chair. And, in the process, Corbin has gotten no extra heat or momentum going into this match, aside from the threat of the special guest referee, which I think is going to be major letdown. For the record, my referee pick is Bobby Lashley. He’s not booked for the show, he hasn’t been that present in recent weeks, and he’s been paired with Corbin in the past. A title change wouldn’t shock me, nor would a Brock Lesnar cash-in, but I don’t see it happening. We’ll likely see a Seth win, with some kind of chair attack, setting up a chair match finale at Extreme Rules next month.

The Predictor Predicts: Seth Rollins retains the WWE Universal Championship

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston defends the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler

Topline Thoughts: Similar to Baron Corbin, I’m not a Dolph Ziggler hater. Yes, he’s been defined down in recent years and would benefit from a complete overhaul, but I’ve been a fan of his recent promos leading up to this match. But again, there’s nothing in this story that makes me think that Ziggler has any chance to win here. What’s more, the cage stipulation is usually used to either prevent a cowardly heel from escaping or to prevent heel interference. In this case, you have the stipulation in place to prevent the babyface from relying on interference, which actually came into play in their last match. I think we’ll see a good match here and then it will be interesting to see where Kingston goes next, on a brand that’s devoid of credible heels.

The Predictor Predicts: Kofi Kingston retains the WWE Championship

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans

Topline Thoughts: This match worries me and again, it’s not the fault of the talent. Becky is one of the most over stars in the company, despite being cooled off in the booking. And Evans has the potential to be a top heel on the brand. But, again, there’s no heat to this match. There’s no reason for me to take Evans seriously as a contender. And my fear is that she end up spiraling into the abyss of the Raw roster following a loss to Lynch. On the flip side, with a Lynch win, who does she match up against to generate any excitement? There’s always Charlotte Flair but that feud has been so played out, I’m not sure that makes any sense. The only thing I could think of would be an NXT callup; however, that always makes me nervous, as main roster creative often has a hard time adapting popular NXT acts to get over with the mainstream audience.

The Predictor Predicts: Becky Lynch retains the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defends the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss (w/Nikki Cross)

Topline Thoughts: I’ve actually been intrigued by the build to this match. They’re likely building to Alexa turning on Cross, or Cross becoming wise to Alexa’s tactics. And, for Bayley, they’re likely filling time until Sasha Banks returns, which will likely re-ignite the feud between the two. But, what if this is the conduit that leads to a Bayley heel turn? What if Bliss is proven to be right about Bayley’s true motivations? This is an example of what can happen if a story is created and built properly. In any case, I don’t think the result will come as a surprise, but I’ll be interested to see where we net out at the end.

The Predictor Predicts: Bayley retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe defends the WWE United States Championship against Ricochet

Topline Thoughts: The WWE usually has at least one title change on its shows and I’m thinking this is the perfect place to have one. Here’s the issue, the title hasn’t meant anything since John Cena’s “Open Challenge” days. It’s constantly involved in a game of “hot potato,” moving from one talent to the next, without helping to make anyone more credible. Plus, since coming to the main roster, neither Joe nor Ricochet have really gained any momentum, so a Ricochet win really doesn’t do anything for him. And, for Joe, it’s yet another loss. So, I’m taking this match for the good match it will likely be and hope that credibility damage to either talent is minimal.

The Predictor Predicts: Ricochet wins WWE United States Championship

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship against Heavy Machinery

Topline Thoughts: Leave it to Daniel Bryan to make his challengers look great. I’ve enjoyed the build to this match and I’ve liked that they’ve taken the time to slowly introduce and build Heavy Machinery on the main roster. This will be fun. Bryan is always great and Otis has the potential to be a fun breakout star. I don’t see a title switch here, but I don’t see a decisive win, as I think this program will extend beyond this show, especially since Smackdown sorely lacks tag teams at the moment. Of course, there’s the “Wild Card” rule, which could have Bryan and Rowan face teams on Raw, but even there, there’s really isn’t a team that jumps off the page at the moment.

The Predictor Predicts: Daniel Bryan and Rowan retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match/Triple Threat: Tony Nese defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa

Topline Thoughts: Slowly but surely, 205 Live is becoming a better show. I’ll caveat that by saying that it’s still going to take some time to build Nese back up from his jobber status, but he’s doing as good a job as he can. Tozawa is always a crowd favorite and a solid performer. And, Gulak continues to repackage himself nicely. As with most cruiserweight matches, this will be good.

The Predictor Predicts: Tony Nese retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match: Roman Reigns meets Drew McIntyre

Topline Thoughts: McIntyre sorely needs a win here, as there’s just so much untapped potential here, as either a monster heel or as a babyface. I just don’t see it happening the way the story’s been told. For one, Roman has defeated Drew several times. Second, Drew helped Shane McMahon defeat Reigns at Super Showdown, so Reigns is coming in for revenge. And third, Drew gained absolutely no heat leading up to this match. Now, could Shane, who will likely be at ringside, cost Reigns the match? Sure, but that doesn’t give Drew the type of win he needs here. And, with Reigns continuing to be positioned as the face of the company, I don’t see a scenario where he loses, without some form of controversy.

The Predictor Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre

Tag Team Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet Big E and Xavier Woods

Topline Thoughts: It’s sad to see what Owens and Zayn have become. They’re basically glorified jobbers, who lose every week. Big E and Xavier are also stagnant, but the New Day act is still over, so a loss really isn’t going to hurt them. I see Zayn and Owens to get a random win here, saving what little credibility they have left.

The Predictor Predicts: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat Big E and Xavier Woods