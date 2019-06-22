WWE Smackdown Live Recap

From: Ontario, California

Venue: Citizens Business Banks Arena

Air Date: June 18th 2019

New Day opened the final show before WWE Stomping Grounds this Sunday. After throwing pancakes to the fans, Xavier Woods reminded everyone that Kofi Kingston would defend the WWE championship against Dolph Ziggler this Sunday but only if he makes it past his match against Woods later tonight.

oods than began talking about keeping things fresh which led Big E to talk about the second hour of Smackdown Live which he called the “freaky hour.” He mentioned a Slip N Slide would be featured before Dolph Ziggler interrupted the fun.

Ziggler tore into Big E saying he was trying to distract everyone from the fact that Kingston shouldn’t be champion and wouldn’t be without the New Day’s help. Ziggler reminded everyone that Sunday, inside a steel cage, they wouldn’t be able to help.

Ziggler said that Kingston would have to go back to Ghana and tell everyone he failed at Stomping Grounds. Ziggler said it should be him and will finally be him.

Kingston shot back that he also knows his way around a cage as his run started after Elimination Chamber. That means that, whether Kingston climbed over the top, hit Ziggler with Trouble in Paradise or fought his way out the cage door, he was leaving Stomping Grounds as the WWE Champion. He also reminded Ziggler not to take Woods lightly tonight.

Ziggler responded that he has not forgotten about Woods and after tonight, Woods would not be able to help Kingston ever again. He told Kingston that after Sunday he would no longer be WWE Champion because Ziggler repeated that it will finally be him.

The Smackdown Live announce team of Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton chimed in hyping a Smackdown Live version of A Moment of Bliss featuring WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Champion, Bayley. Woods versus Ziggler is happening next.

Match 1: Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods (with Big E and Kofi Kingston)

Woods took advantage early with a seated drop kick for a two count. Ziggler came right back with a neck breaker and two count of his own. Woods then came back on Ziggler and took him down with a kick and then climbed to the top rope. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne ran down and took out Big E and Kingston so Woods took out Owens and Zayne off the top rope. Ziggler nailed Woods with a DDT as he got back in the ring. At this point, the show goes to a commercial break.

Ziggler took over during the commercial as New Day and Owens and Zayne were sent to the back. Woods fought back and nailed a press slam into a gut buster for a near-fall. Ziggler recovered and hit Woods with super kick on the apron that sent Woods to the floor. Ziggler threw Woods in the ring and nailed a Zig Zag. Ziggler finished him by tying Woods in the ropes and nailing a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

The announce team threw to a video from Raw where WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins bashed anyone with a chair who even considered taking up Baron Corbin on his offer to be his special guest referee. The video closed with Corbin getting his shots against Rollins with the chair.

Backstage, Corbin was apparently trying his luck finding a referee on Smackdown. Shelton Benjamin, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were waiting in line to meet with Corbin. The B-team members thought it would be a great opportunity but Benjamin reminded them that he was just going to use the person he chooses. In another backstage area, Bayley and Nikki Cross were seen talking. A Moment of Bliss is next after the commercial.

We return as Bliss and Cross make their entrance for her talk show. We were reminded that Cross will be in Bliss’ corner this Sunday. Bliss continued with her coffee issues from previous weeks. Bayley comes out with her own cup. Bayley wants to apologize but Bliss cuts her off and asks if she is going to aplogize to her or Nikki for costing them the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bayley accused Bliss of saying things behind her back and challenged her to say them to her face. Bliss started right in calling Bayley a liar and not who she pretends to be. Bliss tells her own NXT story saying that nobody liked her when she arrived. To try to change everyone’s minds, she started acted like Bayley. Everyone, even Bayley, still rejected her.

Bayley refuted her account and said Alexa is making up things that never happened. Bayley accused her of playing Cross like he has done in the past with Mikki James and Nia Jax. Bayley called Bliss entitled and that she doesn’t deserve anything. Bliss countered saying that, since they have arrived on the main roster, she has the career Bayley wants. Bliss said she would take the title on Sunday causing a brawl to start between them. Cross pulled Bayley off Bliss and looked like she didn’t know who she believed.

Backstage, Apollo Crews cornered Zelina Vega to found out the whereabouts of Andrade. All of a sudden, Andrade ambushed Crews and the beat down was on. Chad Gable watched the beating while taking notes as the show broke for a commercial break.

We return as the Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan were on commentary for the next match.

Match 2: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas)

B-Team took control early on Knight but he quickly recovered and tagged Dozovic. Dozovic nailed the B-Team with a corner splash and a compactor later Machinery gets the win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

After the match, Seth Rollins with chair showed up to punish the B-Team for talking to Corbin. In the arena parking lot, Shane McMahon arrives and is met by Owens and Zayne who complained about Rollins. McMahon announced that Owens and Zayne would face Rollins and Kingston later in the show in a two-out-of-three fall match.

Aleister Black cuts a dark room promo still looking for a fight. Shane McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre make their entrance. Shane was upset that Roman Reigns interrupted their celebration at Raw. McIntyre claimed that Reigns sucker punched him. McMahon finishes by saying he considered taking out Reigns tonight but wants him at his best for Stomping Grounds because he wants no excuses when McIntyre beats him.

That brought the Miz with his own video footage from Monday night of Roman taking out the McMahon celebration crew. McMahon asked Miz if he thought that was funny. Miz replied that it was not as funny as this next clip where he showed a clip of McMahon running from Reigns then Reigns catching him and laying him out in slow motion. Miz had more footage but McMahon threatened to fire the production crew.

Miz continued to cut down Shane saying he is getting this opportunity simply because his father is in charge. When McMahon came to Smackdown Live it was the land of opportunity but now Shane just takes care of his friends. Miz called McMahon “his responsibility.”

McMahon laughed and told the Miz he dd nothing for him. McMahon said he would do something for the Miz. He would allow him to face Drew McIntyre and Elias in a tag team match but Miz only had ten seconds to find a partner. All of a sudden, R-Truth was trying to come out from under the ring. Miz spotted him and named him his partner. This closed the segment.

We come back to see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Iconics backstage when they run into the Kabuki Warriors along with their manager, Paige. The Iconics made a joke about the Warriors that prompted Paige to issue an anytime, anywhere challenge to the champs. The Iconics were sad to report that due to their travel schedule to Japan it just would not work out right now. Paige then announced that the Kabuki Warriors had been granted a non-title bout against the Iconics in Japan. If they are lucky enough to win, they would get a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Match 3: Awesome Truth (Miz and R-Truth) vs. Elias and Drew McIntyre (with Shane McMahon) in a tag team elimination match.

Miz and Elias started the match but Truth quickly tagged in. Truth opened up on Elias but missed his trademark Axe Kick allowing Elias to tag in McIntyre. McIntyre came in and took over on Truth then isolated him in the corner where they double-teamed Truth. McIntyre tagged Elias back in but R-Truth came back by attacking Elias’ taped ribs.

Truth was able to dump Elias to the floor then tried to tag Miz but McMahon had yanked Miz off the apron. Elias then hit a corner followed by a high knee for the three count eliminating R-Truth. The 24/7 Championship chasers came down to ringside. Shelton Benjamin just tried to leave with the belt but the referee said Truth must be pinned to lose the title. With that, Truth grabbed the belt and ran with the chasers in tow as the show went to break.

During commercial, McIntyre and Elias really worked over the Miz. Elias sent Miz to the outside where McMahon nailed a shot before McIntyre ran him into the timekeeper’s corner. Miz gets thrown back into the ring. Elias comes off the top rope but Miz nails him with a kick to the gut from the air. Miz followed up with a DDT for a near-fall.

Elias recovered and sent Miz to the ropes where McIntyre caught him with the Glasgow Kiss head butt followed by a Claymore Kick for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre and Elias

After the match, McMahon added insult to injury by setting Miz for two more Claymore Kicks before celebrating.

Backstage, Ember Moon was looking for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. She saw Carmella chasing Truth out of the building. Carmella told Moon to remind Deville and Rose that she has unfinished business with them. Moon did find them eating doughnuts.

Moon wanted them to apologize for breaking her video game last week. They responded that they wouldn’t and they were just trying to give Moon a more productive hobby. Moon took offense and said she has dealt with bullies her whole life. Rose tried to calm Moon down while Deville told her to just keep frying her brain. Moon jumped them and a fight ensued until referees came out to break it up.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston were shown preparing for their match. A replay of Firefly Funhouse is next.

After the replay of the Funhouse, we go outside the arena where Drake Maverick has fooled R-Truth by dressing up like Carmella. He pins Truth and leaves to become the new 24/7 Champion.

New 24/7 Champion: Drake Maverick

The show heads to break

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins entered first followed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne.

Match 4:Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Kingston and Zayne started and Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise right away and scored a first fall victory.

First Fall: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins as the show goes to a commercial.

Owens and Zayne took control of Seth Rollins isolating him in their corner. Zayne tried to set up Rollins for a super-plex but Rollins blocked it by knocking Zayne back to the mat with a head butt. Owens tagged in and traded shots with Rollins with Seth still on the ropes. Rollins was able to nail a blockbuster and tag in Kingston.

Zayne and Kingston each tagged back in and traded near-falls with each other. Owens tagged back in and ate a dropkick from Kingston before Rollins tags back in. Rollins splashed both Owens and Zayne on the floor He nailed a springboard clothesline then tried to nailed a super kick to Owens. Rollins went for a buckle bomb but Owens avoided it. Owens tried a back drop but Rollins was able to reverse it into a stomp for three count.

Second Fall: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins

Winner: Two falls to none: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins

The champions celebrate to close the show as we get set for Sunday and Stomping Grounds.