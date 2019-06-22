Last chance to be Rey Mysterio’s personal guest at a live WWE event for only $4

San Diego 619, 24th June 2019

On June 30th, one lucky fan will win the experience of a lifetime: flight, accommodation and premium tickets for a live WWE event, alongside a meet and greet experience with Rey Mysterio himself and $1,000 in spending money. The only way to win this is by making a donation of $4 or more to Rey Mysterio’s Figth4Autism digital fundraiser

One month ago, Rey Mysterio launched Figth4Autism, a digital fundraiser aimed at raising awareness around autism, a condition more and more prevalent in children around the world, but for which very little information exists. Rey Mysterio has experienced first hand some of the incredible stories of children with autism and their families and has decided to do something to help out.

Through the website https://www.winwithrey.com/, fans from all over the world can join Rey Mysterio’s fight and win unique prizes, including:

● Fight4Autism t-shirts and hoodies

● Fight4Autism bespoke masks

● Fight4Autism miniature belt bands

● Fight4Autism personally inscribed champions title belt

More uniquely, every fan that donates will have the chance to win the Booyaka Bundle. An all-expenses paid experience for two, including business class airfares, hotel accommodation and premium seat tickets to a live WWE as Rey Mysterio’s personal guests. The more a fan donates, the greater the chances to win.

This opportunity is unique, and while Rey Mysterio has promised to make Fight4Autism an ongoing effort, this Booyaka Bundle will only be available once. To be eligible to win, fans should make their donation at https://www.winwithrey.com/ before June 29th.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will be distributed to foundations working with children with autism in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and more.

To join Rey Mysterio’s Fight4Autism and get a chance to win a unique experience as Rey Mysterio’s personal guest, visit https://www.winwithrey.com/ .

To learn more about autism spectrum disorder visit https://www.autism.org.uk/about.aspx, https://www.myautism.org/ and https://www.autism-society.org/what-is/

ABOUT REY MYSTERIO

At the start of his amazing journey, Rey was considered way too small and unlikely to succeed at the highest level on international wrestling. Having just celebrated his 30th anniversary in the sport, his high-flying Lucha Libre style has led him to becoming 2 x WWE world heavyweight champion; WWE champion; 3 x cruiserweight champion; 4 x WWE tag team champion; 2 x intercontinental champion; royal rumble winner and 2019 United States Champion.