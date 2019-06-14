WWE Smackdown Live Recap

Venue: Golden 1 Center

From: Sacramento, California

Air Date: Tuesday, June 11th 2019

Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show then he and Byron Saxton along with Corey Graves hype up Big E’s return to action with the New Day as they will take on Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayne and Kevin Owens.

Raw Superstar, The Miz made his entrance for a Smackdown Live Edition of Miz Tv. Miz thanked the crowd then showed off his Miz Dad t-shirt with Mr. Miz with his fists up ready for combat. Miz acknowledged that he felt the same way because he is being forced to host this edition of Miz Tv complete with a script.

He flatly introduced Drew McIntyre then introduced Shane McMahon calling him, “The Breast in the World, and also the “Pest in the World.” Miz apologized for the error in the introduction claiming the print was smudged.

McMahon and McIntyre make their entrance with Elias. A video aired of McMahon defeating Roman Reigns this past Friday at Super Showdown. McMahon scolded the Miz for messing up his introduction and had Greg Hamilton redo it. McMahon introduced Elias who strummed on his guitar.

McMahon reminded the crowd that he did exactly what he said he would do and beat Reigns one, two, three at Super Showdown. Miz asked McMahon if he realized all his accomplishments were of questionable means. Miz then pointed out that McMahon only won the best in the world because he did the work for him. Miz reminded that McMahon slipped away from him twice. He also brought up that Reigns beat McMahon all over the ring and only won thanks to help from McIntyre. Miz then played a video message to McIntyre from Reigns where Reigns said he would destroy him at Stomping Grounds.

McIntyre took the microphone and told Reigns that he is unlike any opponent Reigns has ever faced before because he has the Claymore Kick. He finished by telling Reigns at Stomping Grounds, he would kick his head off. Miz tried to warn McIntyre that McMahon was using him and would drop him once he didnt need him anymore.

Miz and McMahon traded DNA put downs. Miz called Shane a spoiled rich kid while McMahon shot back that Miz was sired from a potato. Miz tried to get up in McMahon’s face but McIntyre ran interference. McMahon challenged Miz to beat both Elias and McIntyre. If he could do that, McMahon would face Miz tonight!! Miz accepted and will face Elias after the break.

We come back to the match joined in progress.

Match 1: Miz vs. Elias

Elias was in control when Miz was able to create some separation with a jaw breaker. Miz set up Elias with the double knees in the corner but Elias blocked with a high knee of his own. Elias went for the Drift Away but Miz was able to avoid the move but Elias countered into a power bomb for a near-fall. Elias went to the top rope for an elbow drop but missed. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner: Miz

Drew McIntyre hopped right in the ring. The second match started right away!!

Match 2: Drew McIntyre vs. Miz

McIntyre took control right away and threw Miz to the floor. McIntyre tossed him into the barricade and the ring steps then back into the ring. McIntyre nailed a spinebuster for a near-fall as the show went to commercial. The in-ring action was shown in split-screen as Miz continued to get worked over.

Miz was able to run McIntyre into the ringpost as the show returned. They battled on the outside as Miz nailed a baseball slide kick to Drew before slamming him into the ring steps. Miz tried to follow up with a springboard but tripped in the ropes but recovered to nail a DDT. It was not enough to hold down McIntyre however as was able to come back and nail a Glasgow Kiss head butt then a Claymore Kick for a three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

McMahon, Elias and McIntyre celebrated over the fallen Miz when McMahon graciously announced that he would face the Miz even though he did not complete the challenge. McMahon started to stalk a fallen Miz around the ring. Miz actually got in some gut shots before McMahon was able to lock in the Triangle Submission then celebrated.

Backstage, Ember Moon was playing a video game when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville walked up with copies of Rose’s fitness cover magazine and insinuated that Moon should be reading instead of playing. They knocked the game from Moon’s hands and walked away. Moon screamed in anger. Daniel Bryan and Rowan made their entrance as the show goes to break.

We return to learn that John Cena has been added to the cast of the latest Fast & Furious film. Bryan told the crowd they would defend the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships against the YOLO County Champions. The Yolo County Champions turned out to be enhancement talent wearing cardboard belts. Heavy Machinery came out and accused Bryan and Rowan of ducking them and they should be getting a title shot. Bryan told them to earn their opportunity by defeating the Yolo County champions. Heavy Machinery accepted the challenge.

Match 3: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. The Yolo County Champions.

Knight started and power moved one of his opponents almost comatose before Machinery hit the Compactor for the win.

Winner: Heavy Machinery

After the match, Rowan tried to hit the ring to fight Dozovic and Knight but Bryan held him back. The announce team hyped the main event. We see R-Truth and Carmella walking backstage and Truth is confiding to her that defending the 24/7 title is getting to him. Truth seemed to act paranoid about people following him.

Suddenly, they hear someone coming so Carmella suggests Truth hide in a tv equipment trunk. Truth hides but gets locked in the trunk. Carmella is told her match is next so Truth has to stay in there until after her match. Carmella leaves with Truth screaming for her.

Jinder Mahal walks by and hears Truth in the trunk. He does a terrible woman’s voice but Truth believes its Carmella. Mahal tells him he will find a crowbar and free him.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose make their entrance as the show goes to commercial.

We come back to the match in the ring.

Match 4: Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) vs. Carmella

Sonya took control early with knee strikes then tried to choke Carmella across the ropes. She tried for a pin but Carmella reversed into a Code of Silence submission. Rose was able to put Deville’s foot on the ropes forcing a break. Deville charged at Carmella, missed and landed on the floor at ringside. Carmella followed up with a suicide dive to the floor wiping out both Rose and Deville. Carmella got Deville back in the ring but Rose grabbed Carmella’s foot stopping any further punishment to Deville.

Carmella freed herself with a super kick to Rose. Unfortunately, the distraction was enough to allow Deville to hit a knee strike to score the pin.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Rose and Deville celebrate the victory as we head backstage. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were talking about the match lat night on Raw when Bliss tells Cross that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley has been running her down on social media. Cross asks to see but Bliss has blocked Bayley from her social media so she can’t.

She somehow gets Cross to halfway believe the allegations then tells Nikki that she has a match with Bayley tonight!! She tries to get Cross to get revenge over the social media posts. Back in the arena, New Day makes it entrance as the show goes to commercial.

We return to a video package of the kids from the Super Showdown show in Saudi Arabia. The announcers remind us of the steel cage at Stomping Grounds as New Day continues to dance in the ring.

Xavier Woods took the mic first and welcomed back Big E officially. E then took the mic and said if he had a title for every return, he’d be Charlotte Flair. Woods said New Day would end its match quickly tonight so he can return to the video game expo. They spoke of all three of their opponents holding them back in the past. Kingston said he has since beaten Ziggler, Owens and Zayne and he would do it again at Stomping Grounds. He repeated that he would beat Ziggler again because Ziggler could not escape. This brought out Ziggler for the interruption.

Ziggler repeated his past speech about admiring Kingston because he thought everything he had achieved over the past couple of months. Ziggler said he knew now that was a lie. He said there was only one reason Kingston was still champion. He showed footage from Super Showdown of Woods kicking him in the head. Ziggler believed that even Kingston had to now admit that it should be him. Ziggler believed that, inside the cage, Kingston couldn’t defeat him.

Kingston then reminded Ziggler that he had kicked Woods earlier in the championship match. At this, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne come out to stand with Dolph.

Zayne said that if Kingston had lost the way Ziggler had, the fans would want justice but, since its Dolph, no one cares. Zayne the audience has no sense of justice, just who they like and don’t like. Zayne continued that he and Owens always looked for chances to beat up the New Day. New Day responded saying they enjoyed Zayne taking all those chair shots on Raw last night. Ziggler called Kingston the biggest hypocrite of them all.

Big E took the mic and said it wasn’t about anything but a champion willing to do anything to prove he is the best at what he does. E promised them all a preview of Stomping Grounds later tonight.

Backstage, Bayley was asked about Alexa Bliss’ comments about bullying Nikki Cross. Bayley responded that she has no problem with Cross but if she wanted to challenge her, she would remind her why she is Smackdown Women’s Champion. Bayley also told Bliss that she would never forget tonight. Bayley made her entrance as the show went to commercial.

We return to Aleister Black reporting that he is still waiting for someone to walk through the door and take him up on his challenge.

In the arena, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss make their entrance to Bliss’ entrance music

Match 5: Nikki Cross (with Alexa Bliss) vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley in a non-title match

They trade shots early until Bayley sends Cross to the floor. Bayley went for a sliding dropkick but Cross caught her and pulled her in the ring skirt. She blasted Bayley with forearm shots before planting her back in the ring with a DDT for a near-fall as the show went to break.

Cross maintained control during the break but Bayley started to fire up when the show returned. Bliss distracted Bayley on the ropes leading to a surprise roll up by Cross. Bayley kicked out, then hit the top-rope elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Bayley

The announcers plugged the main event for next as Mahal finally returns with crowbar and a referee. Mahal looks all over for the trunk but doesn’t see it. He learns that the trunk is being loaded and is on its way to Raw next Monday in Los Angeles. Mahal announces to the referee that they are on their way to LA as well. Carmella has also returned looking for Truth who can be heard screaming from inside the trunk. The show heads to another commercial time out.

We return to the Firefly Funhouse segment from Raw. Kayla Braxton interviews Apollo Crews who is asked about Andrade jumping him last week. Crews says he will never forget Andrade jumping him. Zelina Vega interrupts and tells Crews not to provoke Andrade or he will make sure he never has another match again. Just then, Chad Gable arrives taking notes.

Kevin Owens made his entrance for the main event as the show goes to break.

We return just as the New Day was entering the ring.

Match 6: The New Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayne and Dolph Ziggler

New Day took command early isolating Sami Zayne in its corner. Kingston got sent to the outside allowing Ziggler to hit him with a cheap shot while Zayne distracted the official. Ziggler threw Kingston to the outside again allowing Owens to nail a running senton on the floor as the show took another commercial time out.

We return to Kingston still taking punishment isolated in the wrong corner. Kingston is finally able to free himself from the corner and fire up with a drop kick allowing him to tag Woods. Xavier came in and unloaded on Zayne. He nails Zayne with discus forearm sending him to the outside. He then nailed a kick through the ropes to Zayne and Ziggler on the floor. Woods got cut off when he got hung up on the ropes in the corner.

Woods was trapped in the opposing corner and took major punishment from all three opponents. Woods was able to fight out and tried to pin Ziggler rather then make a tag. Woods got taken back to the opposite corner and continued to get beat down. Owens tagged in and nailed a moonsault for a near-fall. Owens went for a backdrop but got caught with a DDT allowing Woods to make the tag.

Big E and Ziggler tag in for their teams. E takes control with several suplexes and a splash. He went for a spear through the ropes but Ziggler caught him. Kingston tagged himself in. Ziggler hit a super kick to Big E while Zayne sent Woods crashing to the outside. Kingston fired up and hit both Ziggler and Zayne with Trouble in Paradise for the win.

Winner: New Day

The New Day celebrates to close the show for this week.