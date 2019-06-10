Legacy Talent and Entertainment and Melinda Morris Zanoni have filed a defamation lawsuit against Ric Flair related to the YouTube video he posted and later removed last week. In the video, Flair accused Zanoni of embezzling money from him and said he was going to get her disbarred. Flair said in the video that he had discussed the video with his new attorney before posting it, but removed it shortly after it was posted. Zanoni and Flair had a 20 year friendship and she served as his attorney/agent for approximately 10 years before Flair announced in 2017 that he had parted ways with her.

A statement from Legacy and Zanoni was released earlier tonight:

“Today we have taken the first step and filed a Civil Lawsuit against Richard M. Fliehr a/k/a as Ric Flair and certain unnamed (for now) defendants for defamation per se and look forward to proving the falsity of every wrongful allegation contained in his video that was posted on YouTube on June 3, 2019. Ric Flair having taken down the video is not enough.

We will vigorously use the court system to protect our good names and reputations, and obtain damages due to Ric Flair’s defamatory comments contained in the video. We intend to amend the lawsuit to include all involved parties and hold all involved accountable.

We completely stand behind our client’s well known reputation for truthfulness, professionalism, honor, and integrity. “