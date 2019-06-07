GOLDBERG POSTS TWEET ABOUT MATCH WITH UNDERTAKER
After a main event match vs Undertaker at the SuperShowdown event in Saudi Arabia that saw several awkward moments, Goldberg responded to fans online who were posting critical comments about the match.
Goldberg says he knocked himself out but thought he could continue the match. Undertaker won the match, which was the first time the two had faced each other.
Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ….. hope ur happy
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) June 7, 2019
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Goldberg, super showdown, Undertaker, WWE.