IMPACT WRESTLING PRESENTS ‘A NIGHT YOU CAN’T MIST’ LIVE THIS SATURDAY
PHILADELPHIA – IMPACT Wrestling presents the next live monthly special free for IMPACT Plus subscribers this Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET, as IMPACT Wrestling teams up with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore for A Night You Can’t Mist, emanating from the world-famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the main event, Japanese legend The Great Muta makes his return to U.S. soil to team with extreme icon Tommy Dreamer against Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin.
IMPACT Plus is IMPACT Wrestling’s new multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.
A Night You Can’t Mist will also be available for purchase as an iPPV for non-subscribers on IMPACT Plus and FITE.tv.
The confirmed line-up for A Night You Can’t Mist this Saturday includes:
Main Event
The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer vs. Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin
House of Hardcore Television Championship
Willie Mack (c) vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart
Philly Street Fight
Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
Touch It vs. Suck It
Joey Ryan vs. Billy Gunn
Moose vs. Luchasaurus
Guido Maritato vs. Clayton Gainz w/Double Duprees
IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage is also scheduled to make an appearance.
Launched on May 1, IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions are also available for US$71.99.
For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and plus.impactwrestling.com.
