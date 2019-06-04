BOSTON WRESTLING NEWS
JOIN US FOR 3 FREE “MEMORIES & LEGENDS” TV TAPINGS!
* FREE Admission by reserving your seat 24 hours in advance - email us at bw@bostonwrestling.com
* Autographs & posed photos available for a nominal fee to help cover production costs
MWF Studios
360 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Fresh from “Dark Side of the Ring” Dutch Mantell / Zeb Colter
Thursday, June 6th – 7PM
Demolition Ax
Friday, June 7th – 7PM
Demolition Smash / Repo Man
Saturday, June 8th – 7PM
All three superstars will be at the New England Wrestling Fanfest in Warwick, RI this Saturday from 10AM-2PM.
Catch up on the acclaimed “Memories & Legends” television series / “podcast” with WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas, Jim Ross (in a Paul Heyman approved episode!), Mick Foley, Warbeard Hanson, Gary Michael Cappetta, Bruce Prichard and more!
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Boston Wrestling.