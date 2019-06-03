Ric Flair released another YouTube video today and blasted his longtime friend and former agent Melinda Morris Zanoni accusing her of allowing his trademarks to expire and of embezzling money from him. He also blasted her for not driving to Atlanta to visit him when he was ill.

Flair and Zanoni parted ways in 2017 after his near death experience that saw him hospitalized and in a coma for several days. Flair released a statement saying he had parted ways with Zanoni effective September 6, 2017.

In today’s video Flair says he has a new attorney, John Buric. He says in the video he has discussed everything he is saying and dares Zanoni to sue him. Flair also says he plans to get Zanoni disbarred.

Flair says in the video that Zanoni had received 6 notices that his trademarks were up for renewal and would be dropped and says he was not notified and that his friends at WWE had stepped in to save the trademarks.