PAUL HEYMAN ANNOUNCES BROCK LESNAR CASHES IN HIS MONEY IN THE BANK CONTRACT
Paul Heyman announced on Twitter that Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW against Seth Rollins at a moment of his choosing during the show.
Ladies and Gentlemen, please be advised my client @BrockLesnar hereby cashes in the @WWE #MoneyInTheBank contract …#RAW @StephMcMahon @WWERollins #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/35SWHC2c65
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 31, 2019
Category: Wrestling.
