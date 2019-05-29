LONDON, UK & Stamford, Conn., May 28, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Andy Warkman as Vice President and General Manager, WWE UK & Ireland reporting directly to Stefan Kastenmüller, who was recently promoted to WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager EMEA.

In his new role, Warkman will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the UK and Ireland, and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising.

Warkman is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience working across the UK, Europe and Middle East. He spent the past 14 years at OSN where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Sport & Production, responsible for overseeing the network’s sports business, including rights negotiations, business development, distribution, digital, sponsorship and production. During this time, he worked extensively with WWE, helping grow and build the brand across MENA.

“We’ve been in business with Andy for more than a decade and he knows the WWE brand extremely well,” said Kastenmüller. “We have the utmost confidence that he will be able to build upon an already substantial business in this important region for WWE.”

Earlier in his career, Warkman was part of the founding team of the Extreme Sports Channel that he helped launch and was responsible for overseeing programming, production and rights acquisitions.