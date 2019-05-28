Maria Kanellis posted a tweet last night saying “Our contracts are up in 3 weeks”. Kanellis and Mike Bennett both came to WWE together after having backed out of an agreement to re-sign with Impact Wrestling two years ago. They have been largely relegated to the 205Live division and have failed to break through as main roster stars.

Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 27, 2019

Shortly after she posted the tweet she responded to a fan who asked “Contracts where?” by saying “Our gym memberships”.

In another tweet posted last night, Kanellis says “With the limited time I have left on #205Live I plan to spend it on causing chaos. Why? Boredom.”