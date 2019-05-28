>

WWE STARS CONTRACTS EXPIRE IN THREE WEEKS

Posted May 28th, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

Maria Kanellis posted a tweet last night saying “Our contracts are up in 3 weeks”. Kanellis and Mike Bennett both came to WWE together after having backed out of an agreement to re-sign with Impact Wrestling two years ago. They have been largely relegated to the 205Live division and have failed to break through as main roster stars.

Shortly after she posted the tweet she responded to a fan who asked “Contracts where?” by saying “Our gym memberships”.

In another tweet posted last night, Kanellis says “With the limited time I have left on #205Live I plan to spend it on causing chaos. Why? Boredom.”

Comments are closed.