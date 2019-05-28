VINCE RUSSO SUGGESTS AEW AND WWE ARE WORKING TOGETHER
Vince Russo posted a series of tweets saying “There’s NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE.”
There's NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE. Several things don't add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I'm going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new "Truth with Consequences" to lay this all out. Bro—YOU'RE BEING WORKED. pic.twitter.com/Mx6fchaGnZ
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019
In another tweet Russo points to WWE and ECW secretly working together before ECW ended up filing bankruptcy.
Don't misunderstand me-if @WWE & @AEWrestling are working together-as I believe they are-it's a GOOD THING if it makes the wrestling product better for the casual fans. I'm just saying-don't be worked. This has happened once before with ECW/WWE. History tends to repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/999EWDyQ8x
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: AEW, ECW, Vince Russo, WWE.