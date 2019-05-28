Vince Russo posted a series of tweets saying “There’s NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE.”

There's NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE. Several things don't add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I'm going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new "Truth with Consequences" to lay this all out. Bro—YOU'RE BEING WORKED. pic.twitter.com/Mx6fchaGnZ — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019

In another tweet Russo points to WWE and ECW secretly working together before ECW ended up filing bankruptcy.