VINCE RUSSO SUGGESTS AEW AND WWE ARE WORKING TOGETHER

Posted May 28th, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

Vince Russo posted a series of tweets saying “There’s NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE.”

In another tweet Russo points to WWE and ECW secretly working together before ECW ended up filing bankruptcy.

