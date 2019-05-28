IMPACT RETURNS TO MELROSE BALLROOM JUNE 6 & 7, ANNOUNCES MORE DETAILS ON JUN 8 & 9 EVENTS
Details have been posted by Impact on their Twitter feed about upcoming events.
IMPACT Wrestling returns to New York City on June 6th and 7th for two nights of action-packed TV Tapings!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/FjoqqbHN7Y pic.twitter.com/xMLDMSvKjy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2019
More details are also available for the June 8 event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
JUST ANNOUNCED! @TheTayaValkyrie will defend the Knockouts Championship June 8th at A Night You Can't Mist on @IMPACTPlusApp! But who will her opponent be?
FIND OUT HERE: https://t.co/RaYeU9pkqD pic.twitter.com/MJMzEFhifp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2019
Information is also available about the June 9 event at the Sports Arena in St James NY
IMPACT Wrestling presents Digital Destruction in association with @HouseofHardcore. June 9th in St James, New York! Don't miss this chance to see amazing action UP CLOSE and PERSONAL!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/FjoqqbHN7Y pic.twitter.com/f9V8W1cPnd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2019
