Details have been posted by Impact on their Twitter feed about upcoming events.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to New York City on June 6th and 7th for two nights of action-packed TV Tapings! MORE INFO: https://t.co/FjoqqbHN7Y pic.twitter.com/xMLDMSvKjy — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2019

More details are also available for the June 8 event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @TheTayaValkyrie will defend the Knockouts Championship June 8th at A Night You Can't Mist on @IMPACTPlusApp! But who will her opponent be? FIND OUT HERE: https://t.co/RaYeU9pkqD pic.twitter.com/MJMzEFhifp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2019

Information is also available about the June 9 event at the Sports Arena in St James NY