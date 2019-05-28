DREAMER AND BULLY WILL HOST BUSTED OPEN ON WEDNESDAY
Busted Open announced today that tomorrow’s broadcast will be hosted by Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.
Wednesday on @BustedOpenRadio:
The first ever @bullyray5150 & @THETOMMYDREAMER show!#SDLive Recap, more notes from #RAW & #AEWDON
Plus, Bully Ray's Power Rankings feat. Raw, SD & AEW!
9a-Noon ET on SXM Fight Nation 156! pic.twitter.com/qwW8ivsYpK
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 29, 2019
