Chris Jericho was a no-show today at his scheduled live Talk Is Jericho podcast that was part of the Starrcast event in Las Vegas.

Jericho spun the no-show as his reaction to not being thanked for his performance last night at AEW’s Double of Nothing PPV event. That prompted a number of fans to post thank you messages on Twitter, but many fans were irate that they had paid money to see him and he chose not to attend. Starrcast promoters placed a cardboard cutout of Jericho on stage and announced that the appearance had been cancelled because Jericho chose not to attend.

One fan tweeted his disappointment with the cancellation and Jericho replied “Tough luck buddy”.

Starrcast had already been forced to Ric Flair’s appearances due to his recent surgery and the Jericho cancellation has many fans furious and wanting refunds.