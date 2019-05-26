Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted today in response to comments made by Cody Rhodes in a post show interview last night. When asked about the diversity of the AEW roster, Cody relayed an exchange he had with his wife Brandi prompting the comments for Ocasio-Cortez.

This exchange is a promising peek into what growth looks like in our national discourse on race.

Thanks for sharing your experience in this powerful moment, @CodyRhodes. https://t.co/Lt8xZLHAts

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019