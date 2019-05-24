Las Vegas, NV (May 24, 2019) – AEW today announced a multi-year deal with world-renowned

coach, producer and wrestler Dean Malenko. Effective immediately, the former No. 1-ranked

wrestler in the PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) 500 will take on the role as Senior Producer /

Coach.

Malenko, who spent the past 18 years producing and coaching some of the biggest starts in

wrestling, is a second-generation wrestler trained by his father, the acclaimed Boris Malenko.

Malenko’s impact will be immediate as he joins AEW this weekend at DOUBLE OR NOTHING, the

highly-anticipated event on Saturday, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Dean Malenko has been a massive force behind some of today’s biggest wrestling stars,” said

Cody Rhodes, EVP of AEW. “He’s never stopped being a major talent who was part of the ECW

revolution as well as a fixture in the cruiserweight movement on Nitro. He’s kept an open mind

to our world from Lucha Libre to Japanese pro-wrestling. He’s the perfect fit for our sportscentric mentality, and his experience will be invaluable for our team. Welcome Coach!”

“It’s not often you get an opportunity late in your career to be a part of building something

from the ground floor,” said Dean Malenko. “The freedom to be able to contribute uninhibited

will only lend itself to foster creativity and produce an outstanding product. I’m excited about

what the future holds for AEW, and I can’t wait to be a part of the journey.”

