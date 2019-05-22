RIC FLAIR RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL; SENDS MESSAGE TO FANS
Ric Flair was released from the hospital today after undergoing surgery on Monday. Flair was hospitalized last week due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Flair posted a message to fans on Twitter upon his release.
The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019