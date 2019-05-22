>

RIC FLAIR RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL; SENDS MESSAGE TO FANS

Posted May 22nd, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

Ric Flair was released from the hospital today after undergoing surgery on Monday. Flair was hospitalized last week due to an unspecified medical emergency.

Flair posted a message to fans on Twitter upon his release.

