The Predictor Predicts: WWE Money in the Bank 2019

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Hello again! I feel like it’s been a while since I’ve done one of these even though it seems like WrestleMania only ended about 20 minutes ago. Work and life has dominated my time recently, but happy to be back again. And, there’s a lot going on in the wrestling world outside of WWE, so I’m looking forward to writing some more “Mat Talks” in the coming weeks and sharing my opinions with you all.

Before we get to the predictions, my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ashley Massaro, who passed away this week at the age of 39. That’s way too young and serves as a sobering reminder of the very real disease that depression is. Also, many prayers and good vibes for Ric Flair, who’s dealing with several medical issues as he faces surgery in the near future.

Money in the Bank Men’s Ladder Match Featuring: Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Andrade, Randy Orton, Ali and Finn Balor

Topline Thoughts: While the match itself will be fine, it speaks to the bigger issue facing the WWE these days. There’s literally no story here. The participants were announced without any real explanation or qualifying matches. I don’t know if I want to completely cite this as the reason behind the ratings decline, but I’d like to think it’s a factor. In any case, I will say that there are good stories to tell with any one of these guys winning. For example, it seems like Andrade may be ready for a higher profile, but it looks like he will be locked into a program with Finn Balor over the Intercontinental Title. And, I may be the only person that likes Baron Corbin as an obnoxious heel. While he’d be great taunting the champion with the briefcase, they’ve already done that once before. Ali and Ricochet tell good babyface underdog stories, but the company tends to favor heels holding the briefcase. Finally, Randy Orton is always a good hand to be the antagonist, but the one I think it would benefit the most from a win would be Drew McIntrye. There’s just so much untapped potential there and I hope they find ways for him to stay relevant after having him lose his feud with Roman Reigns. However, I don’t think it’s his night. I think Sami Zayn was added to the match to win it and I have to say, for every complaint you want to make about WWE these days, this is one of the things they got right. Using an internet darling as the mouthpiece to address your critics is nothing short of pure genius. And, with him potentially winning the briefcase, they could have a lot of fun with it, as I don’t see him cashing in quickly.

The Predictor Predicts: Sami Zayn wins the Money in the Bank briefcase

Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match Featuring: Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Nikki Cross and Ember Moon

Topline Thoughts: Similar to the men’s match, this was thrown together with no story. The eternal optimist in me hopes that this is the vehicle for a Nikki Cross win and push. I pause on that thinking because she was a last minute replacement for Alexa Bliss. So, unless they’re still undecided on a winner, it’s not likely she’s being put in the match to win it. And yes, I know that Sami Zayn is also a last minute replacement, but I actually think that was the case all along. Unfortunately, most of these women have been so watered down, none of them intrigue me as a briefcase holder. I suppose it would give new life to Bayley and Ember Moon, but I don’t think the company sees then in that role. If I’m following the vibe from the promos, I’m thinking they may be trying to do something with Dana Brooke, as this underdog who’s trying to emerge from obscurity. If that’s the plan, it will be interesting to see how she’s evolved because, from what I remember, she was still pretty green.

The Predictor Predicts: Dana Brooke wins the Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins defends the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles

Topline Thoughts: This should be a sensational match, but again, there’s been very little build, aside from these very long video packages. My hope is that this is the beginning of a larger story, as both have the potential to have a fantastic series of matches. And, this may be the beginning of an AJ heel turn, which would be refreshing since he’s stalled as a babyface.

The Predictor Predicts: Seth Rollins retains the WWE Universal Championship

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston defends the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens

Topline Thoughts: Kofi is still riding high as arguably the top male babyface and I don’t see them taking the title off of him anytime soon. That being said, I would like to see him tone down the New Day act a bit now that he’s in the top spot. For Owens, the heel turn was needed and now it’s time to turn him into the “killer” character he was in Ring of Honor. He’s OK now, but he tends to act too much like the cool heel for my liking

The Predictor Predicts: Kofi Kingston retains the WWE Championship

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans

Topline Thoughts: Evans has been another bright spot post-Mania. She was still pretty green in NXT, so it will be interesting to see if and how she’s improved in her main roster debut. Depending on when this match takes place on the card, there’s a chance we see a Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in. This would take one of the belts off of Lynch, while protecting Evans from a loss.

The Predictor Predicts: No winner in the actual match, as the Money in the Bank winner will cash in to win the title.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defends the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair

Topline Thoughts: This will likely open the show and be another excellent outing that we know both are capable of. After this, I’m hoping they move away from these two for a while. As good as they are together, the program has run its course. And, a long competitive match can explain Becky being vulnerable in the second title match, making it easy pickings for whoever cashes in the briefcase.

The Predictor Predicts: Becky Lynch retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon meets the Miz

Topline Thoughts: For once, the stipulation makes sense, as Shane always seems to be on the run when the Miz is about to get his hands on him. Plus, it helps prevent Shane from having outside help, even though we know that never really works. I’d like to see the Miz win here and move on to something else, but I think we have one more chapter of this feud to go, likely taking place in Saudi Arabia, where it all began. I expect a fair amount of outside interference to give Shane the win.

The Predictor Predicts: Shane McMahon defeats the Miz

Singles Match: Roman Reigns meets Elias

Topline Thoughts: This program hasn’t done much for me, as I feel like it was done to get Roman on the card, without having him in the main event picture just yet. And, I don’t think this is a “one and done.” I’m anticipating a flukey win for Elias to prolong the program.

The Predictor Predicts: Elias defeats Roman Reigns

WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe defends the WWE United States Championship against Rey Mysterio

Topline Thoughts: I keep waiting for Joe to have that breakout match that doesn’t seem to come. This will likely be better than their Mania outing, but I don’t know that this will do anything to make the fans care about either one of these guys as main event players. A Joe attack on Dominic would definitely help that cause, but I am not holding my breath.

The Predictor Predicts: Samoa Joe retains the WWE United States Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Ariya Daivari

Topline Thoughts: I’m actually looking forward to this one. They’ve done a nice job elevating Nese on 205 Live and Daivari has done a nice job as a credible heel. I’m not opposed to a title change here, with Daivari as the champion menace, with the other babyfaces going into chase mode.

The Predictor Predicts: Ariya Daivari wins the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Pre-Show/WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship against the Usos

Topline Thoughts: Yes, Daniel Bryan is on the pre-show. Yes, Raw wrestlers are challenging for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. No, it doesn’t make sense to me either. But, if anyone can make these titles relevant, it’s Daniel Bryan. This will set the tone nicely for the evening.

The Predictor Predicts: Daniel Bryan and Rowan retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship