Ashley Massaro has passed away according to a TMZ report.

Massoro was reportedly transported from her home in Suffolk County NY to a nearby hospital where she passed away Thursday morning. The report did not list a cause of death but it was said to be “non-criminal”.

Massoro was the winner of the WWE RAW Diva Search in 2005.

1Wrestling.com sends condolences to the family and friends of Ashley Massaro.