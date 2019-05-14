WWE today announced they were fining Lars Sullivan for remarks he made years ago on a bodybuilding message board. The comments were racist, hateful, and homophobic, and attracted renewed attention recently when Big E responded to a comment from a fan who pointed to the remarks (which we won’t post here).

The full statement from WWE is as follows:

WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.

Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.