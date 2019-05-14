IMPACT Wrestling Announces Ticket Details for Slammiversary XVII On July 7 in Dallas, Texas

Titanium Ticket Packages Will Be Available Starting on May 17

DALLAS – IMPACT Wrestling today announced ticket details for its biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary XVII, which will be held on Sunday, July 7, at Gilley’s Dallas, and will air live exclusively on pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling will debut a new, expanded top-tiered ticket and fan experience program at Slammiversary XVII called Titanium which will replace the VIP Program. Titanium tickets will be priced at $200 and will include front-row seats, autographs, special photo opportunities and more. The Titanium ticket package will be limited and is expected to sell out almost immediately.

Tickets for Titanium Package at Slammiversary XVII go on sale May 17, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, and will be available at www.impactwrestling.com. All other Slammiversary tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 20, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.impactwrestling.com.

“We have had great success with the VIP Program over the past few years, as fans have enjoyed some truly unique interactive experiences with IMPACT Wrestling stars such as miniature golf, bowling and more,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D’Amore. “We’re thrilled to launch the Titanium Package, which will be a truly exclusive experience for our die-hard fans.”

Full details for Titanium ticket-packages at Slammiversary XVII are still being finalized, but will include an assigned front-row ticket, a 20 percent discount on all merchandise at the show, three free months of IMPACT Plus, as well as a special commemorative program. In addition, Titanium ticketholders will get a unique pre-show commemorative photo, an autographed souvenir chair and The RVD Experience with IMPACT star Rob Van Dam. More details about the Titanium Package will be announced in the coming weeks.

Slammiversary XVII will have limited, reserved VIP floor seating in the new Golden Circle. Golden Circle ticketholders also will receive perks, including an in-arena merchandise discount, a free commemorative program and more.

Front-row tickets for Slammiversary XVII will be $100; premium floor seating will be $60 and general admission tickets will be on sale for $25.

The three-hour spectacular begins July 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on all major pay-per-view distributors, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and streamed live globally on IMPACT Plus and the FITE.tv app.

Presented by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, a global multi-platform media company, IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary XVII will feature all the top IMPACT Wrestling stars, including new World Champion Brian Cage, Rob Van Dam, Johnny Impact, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Sami Callihan, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Michael Elgin, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division, plus the Knockouts, including Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Madison Rayne and Su Yung.

Slammiversary XVII marks the first time an IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view event emanates from Dallas, and the fourth ever from Texas. Founded by country singer Mickey Gilley with its original location in Pasadena, Gilley’s was reopened in 2003 in Dallas and houses over 92,000 total square-feet.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

