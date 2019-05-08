LONDON, UK, (May 8, 2019) – ITV, the largest commercial television network in the UK,

announced a partnership today with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new wrestling promotion

headlined by members of The Elite, to broadcast the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING

event on its ITV Box Office channel.

Fans across the UK can look forward to seeing all the drama, action and entertainment live from

the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the night of Saturday 25 May going into Sunday

26 May. DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which sold out in under 30 minutes, features an electrifying card

packed with stars including the headline clash between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The

wrestling world will rock as Cody takes on his brother Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks battle the

Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship, Hangman Adam Page clashes with PAC,

and Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae compete in a three-way match.

Additionally, before the live pay-per-view event begins at 1:00 a.m. GMT, Sunday, May 26, the

hourlong live pre-show special BUY-IN will air for free on ITV4 at midnight. BUY-IN includes the

first ever “Casino (Battle) Royale,” which will see 21 competitors including Jimmy Havoc, Billy

Gunn, MJF, Michael Nakzawa, Jungle Boy, Glacier, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela entering the ring

in waves of five wrestlers every three minutes followed by one final entrant, lucky number 21,

all fighting it out in the ring until there is one winner, whose reward will be a future title shot

against the first ever AEW World Champion. BUY-IN will also feature a pair of high-flyers

squaring off one-on-one as the UK’s own Kip Sabian will face Sammy Guevara.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with AEW, whose entry into professional wrestling

is already making a massive impact on the industry and promises to deliver an electrifying event

later this month, and a fantastic experience for our viewers and wrestling fans in the UK,” said

Niall Sloane, Director of Sport, ITV. “Joining forces with AEW for this event is faithful to ITV’s

More Than TV strategy to develop direct relationships with viewers through big events available

on its platforms.”

“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a

professional wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to

a global audience,” said Tony Khan, President/CEO of AEW. “Since our launch in January, we’ve

signed the best talent, sold out our debut show in record time, and we’ve built relationships and

formed bonds with the best media partners like ITV. This collaboration with ITV is so important

to AEW, ITV is the best in the UK, they were always my first choice to be our international PPV

partner for DOUBLE OR NOTHING, and we’re looking forward to a great show.”

In addition, a special pre-event show “Before the Bell” will air for free on ITV4 and ITV Box

Office in the build up to the DOUBLE OR NOTHING broadcast. Details about how to access

DOUBLE OR NOTHING on ITV Box Office can be found at www.itvboxoffice.com.

ITV

ITV is an integrated producer broadcaster and the largest commercial television network in the

UK. It is the home of popular television from the biggest entertainment events, to original

drama, major sport, landmark factual series and independent news. It operates a family of

channels including ITV, ITVBe, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 and CITV, which are broadcast free-to- air.

ITV is also focused on delivering its programming via the ITV Hub, mobile devices, video on

demand and third-party platforms. ITV Studios is a global production business, creating and

selling programmes and formats from offices in the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy,

the Nordics and the Netherlands. It is the largest and most successful commercial production

company in the UK, the largest independent non-scripted indie in the US and ITV Studios Global

Entertainment is a leading international distribution business.

All Elite Wrestling

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (The Young

Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho. For the

first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing

roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness

and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR

NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on

June 29 in Daytona Beach, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For

more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling

(FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.