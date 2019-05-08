AEW ANNOUNCES “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” TO AIR ON ITV IN UK
LONDON, UK, (May 8, 2019) – ITV, the largest commercial television network in the UK,
announced a partnership today with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new wrestling promotion
headlined by members of The Elite, to broadcast the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING
event on its ITV Box Office channel.
Fans across the UK can look forward to seeing all the drama, action and entertainment live from
the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the night of Saturday 25 May going into Sunday
26 May. DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which sold out in under 30 minutes, features an electrifying card
packed with stars including the headline clash between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The
wrestling world will rock as Cody takes on his brother Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks battle the
Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship, Hangman Adam Page clashes with PAC,
and Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae compete in a three-way match.
Additionally, before the live pay-per-view event begins at 1:00 a.m. GMT, Sunday, May 26, the
hourlong live pre-show special BUY-IN will air for free on ITV4 at midnight. BUY-IN includes the
first ever “Casino (Battle) Royale,” which will see 21 competitors including Jimmy Havoc, Billy
Gunn, MJF, Michael Nakzawa, Jungle Boy, Glacier, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela entering the ring
in waves of five wrestlers every three minutes followed by one final entrant, lucky number 21,
all fighting it out in the ring until there is one winner, whose reward will be a future title shot
against the first ever AEW World Champion. BUY-IN will also feature a pair of high-flyers
squaring off one-on-one as the UK’s own Kip Sabian will face Sammy Guevara.
“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with AEW, whose entry into professional wrestling
is already making a massive impact on the industry and promises to deliver an electrifying event
later this month, and a fantastic experience for our viewers and wrestling fans in the UK,” said
Niall Sloane, Director of Sport, ITV. “Joining forces with AEW for this event is faithful to ITV’s
More Than TV strategy to develop direct relationships with viewers through big events available
on its platforms.”
“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a
professional wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to
a global audience,” said Tony Khan, President/CEO of AEW. “Since our launch in January, we’ve
signed the best talent, sold out our debut show in record time, and we’ve built relationships and
formed bonds with the best media partners like ITV. This collaboration with ITV is so important
to AEW, ITV is the best in the UK, they were always my first choice to be our international PPV
partner for DOUBLE OR NOTHING, and we’re looking forward to a great show.”
In addition, a special pre-event show “Before the Bell” will air for free on ITV4 and ITV Box
Office in the build up to the DOUBLE OR NOTHING broadcast. Details about how to access
DOUBLE OR NOTHING on ITV Box Office can be found at www.itvboxoffice.com.
ITV
ITV is an integrated producer broadcaster and the largest commercial television network in the
UK. It is the home of popular television from the biggest entertainment events, to original
drama, major sport, landmark factual series and independent news. It operates a family of
channels including ITV, ITVBe, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 and CITV, which are broadcast free-to- air.
ITV is also focused on delivering its programming via the ITV Hub, mobile devices, video on
demand and third-party platforms. ITV Studios is a global production business, creating and
selling programmes and formats from offices in the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy,
the Nordics and the Netherlands. It is the largest and most successful commercial production
company in the UK, the largest independent non-scripted indie in the US and ITV Studios Global
Entertainment is a leading international distribution business.
All Elite Wrestling
AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (The Young
Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho. For the
first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing
roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness
and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR
NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on
June 29 in Daytona Beach, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For
more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling
(FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.
