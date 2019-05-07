MATT MORGAN BECOMES MAYOR OF LONGWOOD FL
Matt Morgan, former WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star, was named Mayor of Longwood FL in a unanimous vote of the City Commissioners (5-0 vote).
Morgan had been serving as a Commissioner and as Deputy Mayor prior to being named mayor.
The news was first posted on Twitter by @NewsWildman:
***Breaking News*** @LongwoodFL has a new mayor. Former @WWE superstar and now former Longwood Deputy Mayor @BPmattmorgan is now the new mayor of Longwood. City commissioners voted unanimously tonight 5-0, and Morgan began his mayorship tonight. @MyNews13
— Spectrum News Wildman (@NewsWildman) May 7, 2019
