MATT MORGAN BECOMES MAYOR OF LONGWOOD FL

Posted May 7th, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

Matt Morgan, former WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star, was named Mayor of Longwood FL in a unanimous vote of the City Commissioners (5-0 vote).

Morgan had been serving as a Commissioner and as Deputy Mayor prior to being named mayor.

The news was first posted on Twitter by @NewsWildman:

