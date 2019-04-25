>

WWE STOCK TAKES A HIT AFTER DISAPPOINTING EARNINGS REPORT

WWE stock is tumbling today after the company issued their 1st Quarter Earnings Report.

The report fell short of expectations and prompted a reaction on Wall Street that sent the WWE stock price down over 14% at one point. The stock is currently trading at $86.48 per share after at one point dipping as low as $83.75.

Today is shaping up to be the biggest one day drop in stock price for WWE since October 29, 2015.

WWE stock had been up 150% in the past year before today’s drop.

