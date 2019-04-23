The Raw Score

Last week, we had the Superstar Shake-Up. No real massive surprises, to be honest. It should, however, freshen up both brands. Let’s see what happened, this week.

We are live in Des Moines, IA. Triple H came out to kick of f the show. HHH was dressed to the Nines, for this one. Renee Young looked hot as could be in her mini-skirt and hippie boots. We will have 2 Triple Threat Matches to figure out who gets Seth Rollins, at Money in the Bank.

Before HHH could say a thing, Seth Rollins’ music hit. The Universal Champion strolled to a huge pop from his home starte crowd. HHH and Seth hugged each other. “Burn it Down” rang out. Seth said the whole situation was surreal. Seth slayed The Beast, at Mania. “Welcome Home” rocked the house. HHH gave Seth full credit for becoming a Beast Slayer. They had fun talking about Stomping Lesnar’s “Bucket Head” into the mat, three times. HHH let it be known that the landscape HAS changed. HHH made it crystal clear that Seth now has a target on his back. Seth was prepared for any challengers, even the owner of Money in the Bank. HHH said he hasn’t heard from either Paul Heyman or Brock Lesnar. HHH explained the Best of the Best Triple Threat Tournaments. Seth was cool with that idea. I guess Samoa Joe got moved to Raw, post Shake Up.

The U.S. Champion talked a lot of trash. Joe wanted to be a Double Champion. Rey Mysterio also came out to make his bid to challenge Seth. Next to arrive was Drew McIntyre. Drew didn’t care what either Rey or Joe wanted. Drew was tired of waiting for a title shot. Drew warned Seth that Rollins knew what McIntyre was all about.

The Miz couldn’t let an opportunity like this pass. Miz was happy to be back on Raw. Miz also wants the Universal title. Miz paid respect to Seth Rollins. Baron Corbin strolled from the back. He got booed loudly. Baron crowed about retiring Kurt Angle.

Finally, A.J. Styles came out to complete the party crowd. He’s the one I’d most like to see fight Seth. Styles wondered if Baron ever shut up. He mocked Corbin’s voice. Styles said he would beat everyone to get to Seth. Rollins reminded everyone that he is “Seth Freakin’ Rollins” and he was ready to burn it down.

A.J. Styles vs Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

Triple Threat Tournament Match #1

Highlights:

Joe tore into both foes, at the bell. Rey came back on Joe. Styles Whipped Rey and then hit a Corner Splash toJoe. Rana by Rey to send Joe to the outside. Backbreaker to Rey. Joe was on the floor. Styles slid a knee into Joe’s face. Snap Suplex by Styles to Rey. Rey started fighting back but another Backbreaker stalled Rey’s momentum.

Rey rolled out to the floor and Styles followed. A.J. clocked Joe and then took Rey back inside the ring. Rey fought out of the Styles Clash and hit a Head Scissors. Joe finally got back in the ring and exploded on both Rey and Styles.

Joe threw Rey out, under the bottom rope. Corner Uranage by Joe. 1-2–Break Time.

Rey fell to a Snap Powerslam. As Joe went for the cover, Styles made the save. Styles and Joe traded wild blows. Step Up Enziguri by Styles. 1-2-Rey broke up the pin.

Rey chopped away and hit a Wheelbarrow Bulldog. Joe bailed out to avoid the 619. Rey just flew over the top with a Corkscrew Plancha. He didn’t get all of it but enough. Rey got caught, up top. Rey and Styles fought on the ropes. They both wanted Superplexes. Joe flipped both Rey and Styles off with a modified Superplex. Joe was hurt on the landing. Joe kept trying pins but failed. More commercials.

Rey and Styles slugged it out. A.J. nailed a sweet Dropkick. Clothesline by Joe to Styles. Joe set Rey for a Muscle Buster but Rey rebounded with Drop the Dime and Inverted Crucifix Bomb. Rey sent Styles out to the floor. Joe picked up Rey but Mysterio spun into a Tornado DDT. Joe was in the ropes. Rey missed the 619. Kokina Clutch to Rey and then Styles. Pele by Styles. Rey sent Styles into the ropes. Rey hit the 619…on Joe. Styles Powerbombed Rey onto Samoa Joe. Styles Clash, sending Rey onto Joe. Styles pushed Rey aside and pinned Joe.

Your Winner: A.J. Styles

Raw Score: 94 out of a possible 100

Joe’s face was busted open, right between the eyes.

We saw John Cena’s guest hosting the Ellen Show. He was good.

Naomi came out in neon greens and blues.

Naomi vs Billie Kay

Highlights:

Last week, Naomi and Bayley teamed together. Now, Bayley is on Smackdown. Naomi and Bayley did beat The Iconics in that match.

The tag champs started running at the mouth, as usual. The Iconics mocked Naomi for not having back up.

Billie with a hard kick and quick pin attempt. Arm Bar by Kay. She moved into somewhat of a seated Abdominal Stretch. Flying Clothesline and Back Elbow to Kay. Naomi took out both Peyton and Billie. Roll Up in a quick match.

Your Winner: Naomi

Raw Score: 70

We got another look at the creepy children’s room. Got to be Bray Wyatt or one of his family. If so, I am so happy to have him back. Could be a wild outside chance that it is Goldust, since the doll’s face was painted gold.

The Miz vs Drew McIntyre vs Baron Corbin

Triple Threat Tournament Match #2

Highlights:

The winner of this match will face A.J. Styles in the Main Event.

Corbin immediately stepped out of the ring as Drew entered. Miz went for early pins on both foes. Miz slid out and then back in. Baseball Slide to Drew. Corbin hit a Clothesline and both men beat on Mr. Aweome. Knife Edge by Drew, as they got back in the ring.

Miz tried his best to beat away on Baron and Drew. The Double Team was in full effect. Baron turned on Drew and clocked McIntyre in the jaw. Baron dumped Miz out to the floor. Corbin ran Miz into the barricade. Miz whipped Corbin into the barricade. Drew jumped Miz, from behind.

Back in the ring, Drew hit a Dead Lift Suplex to pull a deuce. Drew laid out Corbin and went back to blasting Miz. Miz hit a Back Elbow. Outside In Clothesline to Drew. MIz almost pinned Corbin. Baron struck the ring post at full speed. Miz popped Baron, over and over, in the face. It Kicks. Double Knees to both foes from Miz. Springboard Ax Bomber by Miz. He hit the It Kicks to both Baron and Drew. Glasgow Kiss (Headbutt) to Miz. Drew put Miz up top and punched him. Miz fought back but it had little effect, at least at first. Drew ran Baron into Miz. Open Hand Slap to Miz’s chest. Drew hoisted Miz into position for the Celtic Cross. Baron added more power, by way of a Powerbomb to McIntyre. Definitely needed a break, after that.

Drew and Baron slugged it out, on the floor. Miz was catching his breath. Miz flew off the top turnbuckle to wipe out both opponents. Miz ran Baron into the Bullpen and threw Drew back in the ring. Double Back Elbows and modified Alabama Slam by McIntyre. A.J. Styles was watching, from the back. Drew set for his finisher. He missed the Claymore. Figure Four by Miz. Drew was in complete agony. Drew thumbed Miz in the eye to get free. Miz tossed Drew between the ropes.

Corbin slid in and nailed the Deep Six. 1-2-No. Corbin was livid at the count. Baron slid out and ran and Miz. He hit the ring steps. Spinebuster and Jackknife Pin by Drew. Could be…might be…Denied! Miz blocked the Future Shock DDT and connected with a Kneeling DDT. Miz blocked End of Days and connected with a DDT to Baron. Baron barely escaped the Skull Crushing Finale. Claymore by Drew. Baron Corbin puished Drew out of the ring and pinned Miz.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin

Raw Score: 93

A.J. Styles was interviewed about having to face Baron Corbin. Styles had a lot more fight in him than Corbin could possibly have. Styles said he would face “The Biggest Bully in the Yard” and defeat him.

Sami Zayn danced from the back.

We saw a video feature about Make-A-Wish.

Sami had the stick. Sami reviewed his behavior in recent weeks. He laughed off the boos. Sami knew people thought he was bitter but he felt he was a happy person. Sami had them put stills of his “vacation” . He was in Norway, where my sweet little friend, Helena, returns tomorrow. Last week, I said Holland. My error. Sami kept showing exotic places where he had visitied. Sami was living the Good Life until the depression and anxiety returned. It was all because of returning to WWE. He bad mouthed the staff and fellow workers. Sami knew the fans were the true problem. He considers us “toxic”. Whatever.

Sami said it was easier to blame him rather than accept their responsibility. Sami said he would make the fans responsible. Sami warned “Mob Mentality” would not protect them. Someone come out and smack him, please. Sami told everyone to “Go To Hell”. Sami then headed to the back. Well, that was a waste of television time. Sorry, I like Sami but someone should have come out and cracked him in the mouth.

Cedric Alexander made his Raw debut. We got a nice video package about Ceddy.

Cedric Alexander vs Cesaro

Highlights:

So, Cesaro moved over too? Hate to see The Bar split up. Collar and Elbow and Cedric was pushed down. Arm Bar by Cesaro. Alexander flipped around and took a Side Headlock. Cesaro blocked the Takeover. He then popped Cedric in the face. Wild Knife Edge Chop by Cesaro. Float Over into a Head Scissors by Cedric. Dropkick sent Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro got back in and applied a Cravat. Boots by Cedric. Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker by Cesaro as Cedric flew off the ropes.

Cesaro threw Forearms into Cedric’s neck. Big Boot by Cesaro. 1-2-kick out. Gut Wrench Throw by Cesaro. 2 count. Cesaro stomped on Cedric’s hand and applied a Side Headlock. Sunset Flip by Cedric but he couldn’t get Cesaro over, at first. Knife Edge Chops and Forearms by Cedric. Dropkick to Cesaro’s knees. Double Stomp. Boot buCesaro. Cesaro blocked the Flatliner. Michinoku Driver by Cedric. 1-2-not yet.

Backslide failed Cedric. Back Spring Crescent Kick by Cedric. Tope Con Hilo by Cedric. European Uppercut as Cedric flew off the ropes.

Your Winner: Cesaro

Raw Score: 85

The Usos were interviewed, next. They started talking about all the teams that are looking to face. The Revival came in to stop the talking. Dash and Dawson said they would stop the Usos. I guess we just got a challenge.

Ivar and Erik (The Viking Raiders) vs The Lucha House Party

Highlights:

I accidentally misspelled Ivar’s name, last week. I thought they said IBar or Igor. Got it figured out, now. Smile.

The Vikings attacked before the bell. All three Luchas were laid waste in mere seconds. Viking Experience (Pop Up Powerbomb) to Lince Dorado.

Your Winner: Match never started

Raw Score: N/A

Hawkins and Ryder were interviewed, in the locker room. They were nervous but not worried. They have both been around for more than a decade and they were ready for the challenge of the Vikings.

Becky “Two Belts” Lynch came out to a monster pop.

Becky Lynch vs Alicia Fox

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Before her match, Becky talked to the crowd. She knew there was something in the air. Becky said the Shake Up makes new opportunities available. Becky went off on Lacey Evans. Becky almost admired the sneakiness of Evans. Becky sent out a veiled accusation that Evans was sleeping herself to success.

Lacey Evans strolled out in a dress and Rat Killer Stilletos. Evans couldn’t understand why Becky let her emotions get the better of her. Lacey said she was in control of her emotions. Lacey will teach Becky respect, at Money in the Bank. Becky was amused at the Southern Baloney from Evans. Lynch said Evans was on her last nerve. Becky was confident that she would dismantle Lacey at the next PPV.

Fox showed Lacey some serious disrespect as she got to the ring. Fox danced around. Collar and lbow into a Side Headlock by Lynch. Lynch flipped Fox over. Fox grabbed a Side Headlock. Shoulder Tackle by Fox. Universal but Becky swiped away the Dropkick. Fox headed out to the floor.

Baseball Slide Dropkick to Fox. Becky bounced Alicia off the ring apron, a few times. Fox sent Lynch into the barricade. Back in the ring and it was 1-2-kick out.

Break time.

Becky picked up Fox and sent her to the ropes. Big Boot by Fox. 2 counts. Rear Chin Lock by Fox. Becky spun up and cracked the ribs. Lynch blocked some kind of slam. Fox dumped Lynch out of the ring. They fought on the floor and then back into the ring. Flying Forearm by Lynch. Becksploders by the dual champion. Roll Up by Fox for a 1. Dis-Arm-Her.

Your Winner (by Submission): Becky Lynch

Raw Score: 75

Lacey Evans flew into the ring nad delivered the Women’s RIght to Becky, twice.

Baron Corbin warmed up, in the back. He was asked about his match, later on, against A.J. Styles. Baron said people don’t feel he should face Styles or anyone else. Corbin was asked if he was looking past Styles. “No, Through Him”.

Ricochet vs Robert Roode

Highlights:

Bobby is gone and Robert is back. He looks like Ric Rude’s son. Ricochet and Roode have a pretty nasty rivalry going. Roode still came out to his Glorious theme music.Love the purple robe thing. We saw an interview with Roode, from earlier. Roode talked trash about Chad Gable and Ricochet.

Collar and Elbow to the corner. Roode smashed Ricochet. Ricochet fought out of the corner. Side Headlock by Roode. Knife Edge by Roode. RVD Roll and Flying Headscissors by Ricochet. Roode dumped Ricochet to the apron. Ricochet flipped Roode out to the floor. Ricochet ran the ropes for a nice Moonsault. Break.

Rear Chin Lock by Roode. He took Ricochet down, hard. Ricochet fought to his feet and Elbowed free. Kitchen Sinks by Roode. Suplex by Robert. 1-2-kick out. Modified Camel Clutch by Roode. Roode then put on a full Camel Clutch. Ricochet tried to slide back under but Robert dropped his weight on Ricochet’s lower back. Double Boots and Dropkick by Ricochet.

The two traded hard punches. Flying Forearms by Ricochet. Step Up Rana by Ricochet. Pass Through Shoulder. Roode was down. Springboard Savage Elbow. Standing Shooting StaERr Press for a two. Roode fought out of a Fireman’s Carry. Roll Up by Roode for a two. Double R Spinebuster. 1-2-nope.

Roode called for the Glorious DDT. F5 into a Rising Knee by Ricochet. He missed the 630. Roode sent Ricochet into the ring post. Glorious DDT (Implant DDT).

Your Winner: Robert Roode

Raw Score: 79

Bray Wyatt showed up and looked like a demented Mr. Rogers. He said the old Bray is now dead and gone. I absolutely HATE this stupid Firefly Fun House crap. Please let him turn back heel.

A.J. Styles vs Baron Corbin

Triple Threat Tournament Finale

Highlights:

Yes, I know this is NOT a Triple Threat match but it would surprise me to see the match at Money in the Bank turning Triple Threat.

Next week, Alexa Bliss will announce who will be in the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Styles might be dealing with an injury from earlier in the night. The two men circled each other. Stright Punch from Styles. Knife Edge Chops by Styles. Baron clocked Styles. Dropkick by A.J.. Styles threw wild fists to Corbin’s face. Knee Strike by Baron. Uppercut as Styles went for a Springboard move. Corbin stomped away and drank in the boos. He mocked Styles’ hand sign. Hammer Throw by Corbin. Straight Rights by Baron. La Bandera by Styles. Corbin swept A.J.’s leg and Styles hit the apron. Baron sent Styles into the Bullpen. Styles tried to Springboard off the barricade but his leg gave out. Corbin dropped Styles over the barricade. Cut to commercials.

They ran acommercial about the Stanley Cup. I am so supporting my Dallas Stars.

Bacl to action. Stules Elbows out of an Arm Extender. Spin Throw by Corbin. 2 count. Baron put Styles up top. Styles slid under Corbin and brought Baron’s face down onto the top turnbuckle. Styles with kicks to the knee. Modified Superman Punch by Styles. Styles lifted Corbin but couldn’t hold him. Controlled Frenzy by Styles. Styles escaped the Chokeslam Backbreaker. Baron fought out of the Styles Clash. Outside In Clothesline failed. Pele. Deep Six by Corbin. Ein–Zwei–Nein.

Corner Clotheslines by Corbin. Calf Crusher! Baron would not submit. Corbin slammed Styles’ head into the mat to break the brutal hold. Boot by Corbin. Corbin accidentally garrotted himself. Phenominal Forearm!

Your Winner: A.J. Styles

Raw Score: 84

Sweet! I so want to see those two technicians (Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles).

Seth Rollins came out to confront Styles. They had an intense staredown and Seth offered his hand. Styles seemed hesitant but took it. They talked but there was no microphone near.

