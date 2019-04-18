WWE NXT Review

From: Orlando Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: April 17th 2019

NXT was a great show tonight with 2 championship matches and a word from New NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano.

NXT opened with Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson at the announce table. Ranallo introduced a “New Era” because Johnny Gargano addresses the NXT Universe for the first time as NXT Champion. Before that, we got a North American title defense.

Match 1: North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream defends against Buddy Murphy

Early in the match, both men received cheers of “both these guys from the crowd. The match was dominated in the early stages by Murphy until Dream escaped Murphy’s clutches leading to a series f counters between the two leading to a stalemate. Murphy regained control with a head scissors; Dream escaped and retreated with a crawl.

Murphy caught him with a knee in the corner and traded corner offenses. Murphy got the upper-hand after Dream hit his head on the ring post. The action spilled to the floor for a second and even though Dream caught Murphy with a few counter shots, Murphy controlled the action.

It looked as though Murphy was attempting a running Nese but Dream was one step ahead, countering with a super kick giving Dream a brief respite from Murphy’s offense. Dream was able to follow up with a Code Breaker for a near fall. Murphy countered a Dream Valley Driver and hit him with a tornado DDT. Dream instinctively stopped Dream from a high-flying offense with a well-placed right hand.

The action moved to the top rope as both men started slugging each other until they both fell to the floor. Both beat the ten count back to the ring. Dream tried to assume control but Murphy caught him with a DDT. Murphy nailed a superplex but Dream was able to counter a sunset flip into a Dream Valley Driver for a near fall. Murphy then nailed Dream with a power bomb and a running knee strike on the apron. Murphy rolled Dream in the ring but Dream recovered and caught Murphy with an ending sequence of a Famouser, Dream Valley Driver and a Purple Rainmaker to retain.

Winner: Velveteen Dream retains

Buddy Murphy was announced as part of Smackdown Live on Tuesday, so I believe this is Murphy’s final match on NXT.

Johnny Gargano addresses the NXT Universe, next.

After a short break, we are treated to Street Profits TV. Montese Ford and Angelo Dawkins want to go to Mr. Regal about an “opportunity.” Ford starts to knock but the NXT Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders come out and tell them they know what they want, so we asked for you. The Raiders will defend against the Street Profits next week.

Johnny Gargano enters the arena and celebrates with the NXT Universe. Gargano starts to address the Universe about how gratifying it is to be NXT Champion when he is interrupted by the Undisputed Era; Roderick Strong was conspicuous by his absence.

Adam Cole said Gargano was lucky to be champion because he beat Gargano. Gargano then reminded Cole that it was a two-out-of three falls match and that he actually defeated Cole two straight falls. Gargano poked fun at the faction by saying the result is undisputed. Gargano told Cole that he was crying like a “bay bay” but if he wanted, Gargano was ready to take him on now.

Cole started his walk to the ring when Gargano was jumped from behind by Strong. The beat down by all four members of the Era. Cole finished it with a super kick.

McGuinness ran through the NXT call ups to the main rosters and wished them well.

Dominik Dijakoc made his entrance for the next match.

Match 2: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Aarron Frye

Dijak ends the match with a kick in 12 seconds.

Dijakovic cuts a promo in the ring proclaiming himself as the next challenger for the North American Championship.

Cathy Kelly started to interview Cole and the UE about its beatdown of Gargano. Cole said Gargano fell into that because he gets too emotional. He is cut off by NXT General Manager, William Regal who has just spoken with Gargano. He said Gargano wants to face the Undisputed Era. Cole assumes that he will face Gargano but Regal reveals Gargano will battle Strong next week. An announcement that seemed to bother Cole.

Nigel McGuinness hyped NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler defending against Kairi Sane next.

We return to see a selfie promo from Vanessa Borne and Aliyah talking about the loss to Candice LaRae last week. They said they were distracted from partying too much. They then challenged her to find a partner and meet them in the ring.

Match 3: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke) defends against Kairi Sane, if Sane loses, she will not receive any future title opportunities.

Early on, the two women push and shove and trade shots. Sane takes control with a top-rope forearm then an Insane Elbow to the back. Baszler is able to block a second attempt but got caught with a double stomp. The action spilled outside the ring and Sane missed a Kabuki elbow striking a metal guardrail. Baszler takes control and grabs an arm bar on Sane bending her arm backward at the elbow joint.

After a face-plant suplex and another arm bar, Sane rolls to the floor. The referee calls for the medical staff to evaluate if Sane can continue. She is not listening as she tries to pull herself back in the ring. Io Shirai runs down to try to stop Sane but she is grabbed by Baszler’s friends at ringside. Baszler traps Sane’s arm in the arm bar then stomps the elbow. Shirai runs in the ring and strikes Baszler’s leg causing a disqualification. Baszler, Shafir and Duke leave and Shirai screams at them to close the show. Sane moves to Smackdown Live.