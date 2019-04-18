EAST COAST WRESTLING ASSOCIATION – ECWA LIVE!23rd Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament*LEGACY Edition* (all 2nd/3rd generation competitors) Saturday, April 20, 2019 South Philadelphia High School2101 S Broad StPhiladelphia, PA 19148

Doors Open 5PM

Bell Time 7PM

On Sat, April 20th 2019, East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) , est 1967, is celebrating the rich history of pro wrestling in Philadelphia with the 23rd Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament LEGACY edition.

The ECWA Super 8 is the oldest and longest running 8 man single elimination tournament in pro wrestling in the United States. The Super 8 has presented some of pro wrestling biggest stars before they were stars such as Christopher Daniels, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, the Hardys, Austin Aries, Tommaso Ciampa and more.

This year though the Super 8 will have a twist. All the competitors will be 2nd and 3rd generation stars, representing pro wrestling families that fans grew up loving and helped pave the way for the modern era. These competitors were born into the pro wrestling business. 7 of the biggest names in wrestling looking to cement their legacy, but only one man can win and claim the prestigious Super 8 Trophy.

Check out the video:

https://youtu.be/jrjCz0naKOE

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jrjCz0naKOE” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The competitors are…

Brian Pillman Jr.- son of Brian Pillman (NWA/WCW/ECW/WWE)

Timothy Zbyszko – son of Larry Zbyszko (WWE/NWA/AWA), grandson of Verne Gagne (AWA)

Colby Corino- son of Steve Corino (ECW/NWA)

Lance Anioa’- son of Samu Anoia’ (NWA/WCW/WWE) and grandson of Afa (the Wild Samoan) Anoia (WWE/NWA)

Marshall Von Erich- son of Kevin Von Erich (World Class WCCW)

Ross Von Erich- son of Kevin Von Erich (World Class WCCW)

Leland Race- son of 8x NWA World Champion Harley Race (NWA/WWE/AWA)

Wes Brisco- son of Gerald Brisco (NWA/WWE)

Plus…

ECWA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

SIX WAY MATCH

Ty Awesome (c) vs Kekoa vs Blk JEEZ vs Azrieal w/ AJ Pan vs Mike Law w/ AJ Pan vs ECWA Mid Atlantic Champion Joey Ace w/ AJ Pan

ECWA TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

Delaware’s Finest (Marcus Waters & Funky White Boy) (c) vs. South Philly’s own Vinny Talotta & 3rd generation star Nick Curry (son of Flying Fred Curry of WWWF and grandson of Wild Bull Curry)

*Card subject change

Tickets: 1st Row $35, 2nd Row $25, G/A $ 20 ADULTS and $ 10 KIDS 12 and UNDER.

http://ecwaprowrestling.com/ecwa/event-info/ecwa-mens-legacy-super-8-tournament-april-20/

www.ecwaprowrestling.com or 609.220.5598 for tix and info

Visit ECWA on FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ECWAwrestling1967/

TWITTER ECWAwrestling67

East Coast Wrestling Association on Instagram