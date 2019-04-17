TMART PROMOTIONS

Presents

THE GATHERING

A weekend of wrestling, Fans & Fun

Coming to the Hilton University Hotel

8629 JM Keynes DR.

Charlotte North Carolina 28262

AUGUST 15TH – 18TH 2019

The Biggest Four Day Wrestling Convention to Charlotte in a long time is Four Months Away!! Our Weekend of Events will kick off on Thursday August 15th and continue until Sunday August 18th.

VIP Tickets, & Single Event tickets for each event are on sale now at www.tmartpromotions.com

If You are a Fan of the Legends of Pro Wrestling then this is a must show for you.. We have over Seventy Names Announced as of today with four months still to go. Some of the Great names that have already been added to this event are

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champions – Harley Race, Ricky the Dragon Steamboat, Barry Windham, Tommy Wildfire Rich , Terry Funk

We Celebrate The 35th Year Anniversary of The Midnight Express with Jim Cornette , Beautiful Bobby Eaton, Sweet Stan Lane, Loverboy Dennis Condrey & Ravishing Randy Rose.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champions Bob Backlund , Sgt. Slaughter

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champions – Ron Simmons , The Total Package Lex Luger

Former AWA World Heavyweight Champions – The Living Legend Larry Zbyszko , Stan Hansen

Very Rare Appearances from Legends like – Greg Gagne , Kendo Nagasaki , Carlos Colon, Hollywood John Tatum with Missy Hyatt , Sheik Adnan El Kassie

WWE Hall of Famers – Hacksaw Jim Duggan , Jake the Snake Roberts, Greg the Hammer Valentine, Polish Power Ivan Putski

Some of the others stars that will be with us throughout the weekend – The Masked Superstar , Magnum T.A , Buff Bagwell , Baron Von Raschke , Nord the Barbarian , The Powers of Pain , Ken Patera , The Franchise Shane Dougles, Dark Journey , Harry Smith , Current Impact Knockouts – Scarlett Bordeaux and Katarina , Superstar Bill Dundee , Austin Idol and many more.

Live Question and Answer Sessions will be held over the Weekend with

Greg Gagne

The Franchise Shane Dougles

World Class Memories with Announcer Marc Lowrance, Hollywood John Tatum , Missy Hyatt and Bobby Fulton

and more

Our Opening Event of the Weekend the BBQ Pool Party has sold out! This is the only event that we have NO Tickets left for as of now.

If you are a fan of Female Wrestling then come see Queens of Combat live Wrestling show on Thursday Night August 15th at the Hilton.

A Night to Remember

Help us Honor Some of the Greatest Wrestling Talents on Friday Night August 16th with our Dinner and Banquet Event. Enjoy a wonderful Dinner and Prize Giveaways before we Honor these Legends of Pro Wrestling

The 35TH Anniversary of The Midnight Express – Jim Cornette Bobby Eaton , Dennis Condrey, Randy Rose and Stan Lane

Former NWA World Champion and member of The Four Horsemen Barry Windham

The Greatest Manager in the history of Pro Wrestling Bobby the Brain Heenan Honor to accepted by his Wife Cindi Heenan

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith – Honor to be accepted by his son Harry Smith

Randy Macho Man Savage – Honor to be accepted by his brother Lanny Poffo

and more

It will be A Night to Remember and you can get tickets for this events alone or a VIP Ticket which includes this event and so much more over the weekend.

Our Last Event will be our Big Live Wrestling Show Saturday Night August 17th at the Hilton

RUMBLE at the HILTON

Will Feature a 20 Man Royal Rumble Match.

Wrestling Stars confirmed to be on the Card

The Franchise Shane Dougles, Missy Hyatt, Harry Smith , Mr. Hughes, Swoogle , Scarlett Bordeaux , Katarina , C.W. Anderson, Lodi , Ricky Santana, The Cuban Assassin , Col. Robert Parker, The Dirty Blondes, Big Sean Studd and more.

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS HUGE EVENT THAT WILL TAKE OVER CHARLOTTE THE WEEKEND OF AUGUST 15TH – 18TH 2019.

UPGRADED VIP Tickets are on sale now for the complete weekend of events for $270.00 Dollars includes A ticket to all the Events Plus Two Autographs from Each of our 24 Superticket Guest Lineup over the Three Days.

Standard VIP Ticket on sale for $199.00 Dollars includes all the events except the Friday Night To Remember Dinner Banquet Event

Two Day VIP Ticket for Saturday and Sunday only Events on Sale Now $132.00 Dollars

Sunday One Day VIP Ticket on Sale now $66.00 Dollars

Daily General Admission Tickets on sale now $20.00 Per Day. This only gets you in to the event and does not include anything other then One Free Autograph from a Wrestler we have picked to be there each day.

Order all Tickets and see all the Information at www.tmartpromotions.com