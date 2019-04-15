The Raw Score

Stephanie McMahon came out to open the show. The crowd in Montreal was seriously hostile towards the Billion Dollar Princess. She welcomed the crowd to the show. She brought out Shane McMahon. Dang! They were deafening. Guess the crowd hasn’t forgotten the “Montreal Screwjob”.

The two siblings hugged and got down to business. Shane made the ring announcer re-announce him. That is getting SO old. He made him do the announcement in French. The announcer didn’t speak French. Shane did. Yawn. Get on with it. “You Suck” rang out from the crowd. She got a shot in on Kurt Angle. Shane drew super cheap heat by making fun of the French spoken in Montreal.

Shane wanted to run a recap video of recent events. It was a shot at Miz.

Time to learn who was the first person coming to Raw…The Miz! Miz slid in the ring and started beating on Vince’s boy. Shane ran Miz into the ring post. Shane boxed the ribs. Miz cracked Shane with a chair. Shane ran for the hills. Miz was busted open, right at the hair line.

We saw highlights of Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

Ricochet, Aleister Black, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Erik and Ibar

Highlights:

Hason and Rowe are now called The Viking Experience. Thank God they changed the team name. Hanson and Rowe have new names, Erik and Ibar.

Dawson and Hawkins started it. Scott into a Universal. Deep Arm Drags on both sides. Tag to Zack. Double Suplex. 2 count. Ricochet tagged in and worked the arm. Quick tag to Black. Dawson’s arm was almost useless at this point. Dash got the tag but got laid out. Knife Edge by Dash. Tag to Ibar (Hanson) and then to Erik (Rowe). Dawson came back in after some quick brutality. Dash got run into enemy territory. Black and Ricochet with some double teaming, including a Kitchen Sink. Black tried to fight but quick tags kept him off his game. I broke down into complete chaos. The heels ended up going to the floor. We headed to break.

Hawkins was taken to the corner. Ibar almost got the pin after a Knee Strike by Erik. Erik Scoop Slammed Igor onto Curt. 2 count. Curt’s arm was being destroyed. Erik with a vicious Clothesline. Tag back to Ibar. (Miss heard that earlier) Tag to Dash. Double Team by The Revival.

Zack finally got the tag. Double Knees and Dropkick to the memnbers of The Revival. Flying Forearm by Zack. Everyone ended up hiting the floor. Rough Ryder, off the top rope. It broke down, once again. Ricochet with a wicked Moonsault off the apron. The Vikings pitched Hawkins over the ropes. Fallout!

Your Winners: The Viking Experience and The Revival

Raw Score: 88 out of a possible 100

Cedric Alexander is coming to Raw.

Finn Balor vs Andrade

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Zelina Vega was with Andrade. Considering who Vega is married to, this was a good move. Vega mocked Finn Balor for the claims that Balor was so special. Vega then compared Andrade to Finn. Andrade went off on Finn, in Spanish.

The bell sounded and Finn got a Go Behind. Andrade Elbowed out. Double Knees into the corner. 2 count. Andrade stomped on Balor and locked in a Double Underhook. Finn founght free and hit a Back Body Drop and Dropkick. The two clubbed each other. Wicked Dropkick by Balor.

Tornado DDT by Finn. Andrade rolled out to the floor. Andrade pulled Vega into a Shield Position and then tripped Finn, on the apron. Break time.

Andrade shoved Balor intot he corner and stomped away. Andrade charged but the well was dry. Finn kicked away on the challenger. Finn seemed to be having trouble with his left knee. Float Over by FInn but he landed badly. Andrade attacked the knee. Finn reversed a FInal Cut into one of his own. Sling Blade by Balor. Handspring Pele Kick! WoW!

Andrade went up top and went for the Moonsault. Balor got the knees up and hit a Shotgun Dropkick. Andrade caught Finn up top. Andrade missed the Corner Double Stomp. Finn headed back up top. He missed the Coup D’Grace. Finn escaped the Hammerlock DDT. Vega got up on the apron. Finn jumped over her to take out Andrade. Rana by Vega to Finn! Andrade rolled Finn back in. Hammerlock DDT!

Your Winner: Andrade

Raw Score: 94

We saw how Elias was taken out by both John Cena and The Undertaker, last week.

Elias was up next.

Elias addressed the crowd. He played the Death March. He took credit for John Cena’s return to his rapper gimmick and Undertaker’s rise from the grave. Elias felt both were jealous of him. Cheap Heat for insulting Canadian Hockey. Go Dallas Stars! Elias had a special song for the night. Elias was interrupted by…Rey Mysterio! Awesome!

Elias tried to attack but got stopped by Rey. Mysterio fouled up a Springboard Rana but they recovered quickly. Elias ran for the back.

Lars Sullivan then stormed from the back. Lars laughed at the sight of the masked man. Rey Dropkicked Lars and pounded away. Rey had The Freak rocked. Lars caught Rey but Mysterio fought free. Chop Block by Rey. Freak Accident to Rey! Running Sit Out Powerbomb by Lars.

The Glorious Ones (Chad Gable and Bobby Roode) vs The Usos!

Highlights:

Roode had the stick and talked about the changes to Raw. Roode said they could defeat any team in WWE. Chad knew they were on their game. Chad threw out an Open Challenge. Jimmy and Jey came out to the surprise of everyone in the building.

Chad started for his team. Jimmy represented the twins. Chad with Waistlock Takedowns. Chad worked over Jimmy’s arm. Enziguri by Jimmy and tag to Jey. Jey clocked Roode and knocked down Chad. Roode tripped Jey as he bounced off the ropes. Jey was Clotheslined on the floor. Roode then tagged himself in.

Roode rolled Jey back in for a two count. Mounted Punches by Roode. Bodylock Crossface by Chad. Roode tagged back in and took a Side Headlock. Spinning Enziguri by Uso. Tag to Jimmy and Chad. Jimmy went all funky and then hit a Samoan Drop! Rikishi Run by Jimmy to pull a near fall. European Uppercut and Arm Bar by Chad. Tag to Roode. Double Team Blockbuster. Could be…might be…Denied. Jimmy got out of the Double Ream. Chad almost stole it. Jey made the tag Double Super kicks. Chad was down. Uso Crazy! (Double Splash).

Your Winners: The Usos

Raw Score: 83

We saw highlights of the return of Roman Reigns.

Alexa Bliss came out for her talk segment. She looked good. Sami Zayn will be her guest, next.

A Moment of Bliss

Alexa wasn’t sure if she was staying on Raw. She brought out Sami Zayn. Sami danced from the back. They loved their home town hero (Sami). He played, big time, to the This was just so much fun. Sani talked to the crowd in French. He got the Bouncing Souls “Ole!” chant going. Alexa was happy to see Sami back on Raw. Sami loved the city, but hated the people. Alexa went off on Sami for being rude. The crowd did a serious turn in attitude. Sami said he would not accept the crowd’s negativism. Alexa questioned Sami about his comments. Sami said he chose to leave Montreal. And he was ready to do it…now. The fans chanted him out the door.

The Iconics came from the back. It was time for a match.

The Iconics vs Bayley and Naomi

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Bayley attacked Billie and then tagged out to Naomi. Hard Right by Naomi. Hard Kick by Billie. Tag out to Peyton. Forearm Smash to Naomi’s face and then a Side Headlock. Tag back to Billie. Double Team on Naomi failed. Bayley to Belly. Split Legged Moonsault.

Your Winners: Bayley and Naomi

Raw Score: 84

We saw how Becky Lynch won the combined Women’s titles.

We saw that weird Jack in the Box-like video. Bray Wyatt returns?

EC3 vs Braun Strowman

Highlights:

Braun just ran through EC3 like a dose of sauce through a widow women. Braun threw EC3 into the LED board. Uppercut by Braun. The bell never rang. Chokeslam through the stage by Braun.

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

Becky Lynch came from the back and walked right past Braun.

Eric Young is also now on Raw.

Becky Lynch vs Ruby Riott

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Logan and Morgan were with their leader. Becky took down Ruby. Becky ran Ruby into the corner. Hip Toss by the champ. Baseball Slide Dropkick by Becky. STO by Ruby off a distraction. Ruby punched the skull of Lynch. Ruby choked Becky on the middle rope. Ruby kicked away and Knife Edge Chopped Becky. Smap Mare and Cravat by Ruby. Jawbreaker and Spin Kick by Becky. Modified Spear by Becky Two Belts. Bexksploder. Lynch got pulled off the top. Backspalsh Senton off the turnbuckles by Ruby. Becky cauhgt Ruby in the DisArmHer but Morgan and Logan pulled Ruby out of the ring. Becky took them down. DisArmHer, again. Tap Out!

Your Winner: Becky Lynch

Raw Score: 74

Becky took out all three Riott Squad Members.

Charlie interviewed Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. They didn’t care who the mystery partner was going to be. Lio Rush wondered who would be stupid enough to team with Seth Rolins and Roman Reigns.

Natalya strolled out to the ring. Becky was still in the ring.

Nattie congratulated Becky on his recent wins. Nattie was proud of all three women who competed in the Main Event of Wrestlemania. Natalya got up in Becky’s face and said she was coming after, at least, the Raw Championship. Becky knew people were coming after her. Becky was about to accept, until Lacey Evans came out. My “Little Sister” (Sunny) is probably calling her all kinds of names, right about now. Evans is now on Raw, full time. Evans said she wanted the belt, too. Lacey will fight Natalya and the winner gets Becky for the Raw title.

Natalya vs Lacey Evans

Number One COntender’s Match

Highlights:

Go Behind by Nattie. Lacey whipped Nattie into the ropes. Slingshot Atomic Drop by Natalya. Lacey ended up on the floor as we headed to the world of commercials.

Lacey picked up Natalya. She talked trash. Nattie dropped her nad tried for the Sharpshooter. Lacey got free and headed to the floor. Natalya came out and slapped Lacey. Natalya drove Lacey into the corner. Lacey pulled Nattie into the turnbuckles. Lacey slammed the back of Nattie’s head into the turnbuckles. Shinu Numaki by Lacey.

Lacey took Natalya down as Nattie tried to get up. Inside Cradle gave Nattie a two. Lacey went back to the Shinu Numaki Sleeper. Natalya flipped Lacey over nad then hit hte Discus Clothesline. Sharpshooter! Corey Graves got a veiled reference to the “Montreal Screwjob”. Lacey inched to the bottom rope to force the break.

They fought on the floor. Nattie chunked Lacey into the ring. The Women’s Right struck home. Top Rope Moonsault by Lacy.

Your Winner: Lacey Evans

Raw Score: 75

Charlie wanted to find out who the mystery partner will be. She knocked on the Locker Room Door. Seth and Roman came out. Roman wouldn’t let Seth say who the partner is going to be. Seth said life was good for him and Roman, now. Roman and Seth promised to tear the house down, tonight.

We saw another creepy childhood toys thing. Then we saw the Rocking Chair! Yeah! Sister Abigail? Bray Wyatt?

Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and…A.J. Styles!

Highlights:

I have been thinking Styles, all night. Sweet! He got a monster pop. The match was set to go…right after these messages.

Imagine Styles vs Rollins, somewhere down the road.

Rollins and Laahley kicked it off. Tag to Reigns. Double Team. Wishbone. Tag to Styles. Lashley ran Styles into the opposite corner. Corbin took the tag. Knife Edge Chops by Styles. Universal into a Picture Perfect Dropkick by A.J.. Tag to Drew.

Drew demanded Roman and he got him. Roman and Drew went fist and fire. Drew stumbled into the corner. Corner Clotheslines by Roman. Belly to Belly Overhed Throw and Glasgow Kiss by Drew. Dead Lift Suplex by Drew. 2 count. Drew dumped Roman out of the ring. Tag to Corbin. Baron ran Roman into multiple sections of hte barricade. Baron threw Roman back in the ring. Roman unloaded with punches. Chokeslam Backbreaker by Corbin. 2 count. Break.

Corbin took the tag, as did Seth. Sling Blade by Seth. He also took out Drew. Sunset Flip to give Seth a deuce. Seth tuned up the band. Superkick. Baron rolled out to the floor. Baron clocked Seth as Rollins went for a Suicide Dive. Straight Punch by Baron. He put Seth up top. Seth fought out of the Superplex. Blockbuster by Seth.

Tags to Lashley and Styles. Styles took out everyone in sight. Lashley pushed Styles into the corner. Lashley blocked a Tornado DDT but he (and Corbin) fell to the Pele Kick. Claymore Kick by Drew. Drew blocked the Superman Punch by Roman. Superkick by Seth. Superman Punch by Roman. The action went in and out of hte ring. Lashley caught Styles and hit the Dominator. Stomp by Seth to Lashley. Spear! Phenomenal Phor-Arm by Styles.

Your Winners: A.J. Styles, Roman Reings and Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 84

