The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at tonight’s post-Mania episode of RAW as he interrupted Elias.

Elias was in the ring rapping a response to John Cena, who interrupted him last night at Wrestlemania and chose the wrong words when he rapped that the next one to interrupt him is a Deadman.

It was.

The “Gong” that followed shocked the audience, many of whom had expected an Undertaker return last night at Wrestlemania, and resulted in a huge pop as The Deadman made his iconic entrance.

After The Undertaker entered the ring, Elias considered leaving but for some reason decided to stay and face off with him….resulted in a boot to the face, chokeslam, and tombstone.

It was a definite must see “moment”.