UFC legend Conor McGregor posted a message on Twitter last night that sparked a great deal of conversation online. Some fans interpreted the last three words of the post to mean McGregor is considering appearing in a WWE ring in the future.

McGregor’s full post was:

“Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I…”