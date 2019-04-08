CONOR MCGREGOR TEASES INVOLVEMENT WITH WWE
UFC legend Conor McGregor posted a message on Twitter last night that sparked a great deal of conversation online. Some fans interpreted the last three words of the post to mean McGregor is considering appearing in a WWE ring in the future.
McGregor’s full post was:
“Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.
Wow!
What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!
Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.
Or could I…”
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Conor McGregor, WWE.