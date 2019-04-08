“Busted Open”, the SiriusXM show devoted to professional wrestling, celebrated its 10th anniversary this weekend with a special live broadcast on Saturday afternoon.

The anniversary was celebrated at Habanero Blues in New York City and drew a turn away crowd of more than 500 fans.

The show is hosted by Dave LaGreca with Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and Tommy Dreamer serving as rotating co-hosts.

Fans can listen to the show weekdays on the SiriusXM “Fight Nation” channel.

1Wrestling sends congratulations to Dave LaGreca and everyone involved in “Busted Open”.