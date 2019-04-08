AJ STYLES PULLED FROM MEET & GREET DUE TO INJURY
PWInsider.com reports AJ Styles was pulled from a meet and greet appearance last night and the explanation given to fans was that he had suffered an injury in his match against Randy Orton.
Fans were offered a full refund as well as a signed photo of Styles or the chance to meet new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
There’s no word at this point what the injury was or whether it will sideline Styles.
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: AJ STYLES, Randy Orton, WWE.