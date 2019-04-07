SHAWN MICHAELS was a guest commentato.

TRIPLE H used tools from a tool box, a chair, chain, and more to torture Batista. He used a needle-nosed plyer on Batista’s nose.

Batista cameback and put Triple H through the announce table and then beat Triple H with a chair. Then be slammed him on the steps … He was going for a Batista Bomb but Triple H flipped him onto an announce table and then speared him though the announce table.

Triple H got a sledge hammer from under the ring but Batista speared him and got the sledge hammer.

Batista brought steps into the ring, Triple H powerbombed him onto them and used a Pedigree but Batista kicked out of the pin.

Batista DDT’s Triple H on the steps.

RIC FLAIR CAME TO THE RING ANDBROUGHT ANOTHER SLEDGEHAMMER TO TRIPLE H WHO USED THE SLEDGE HAMMER AND THEN THE PEDIGREE AND PINNED BATISTA!